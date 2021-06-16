Charleston shopping center loses restaurant tenant, gains liquor store

A nearly 7,500-square-foot retail space has opened up in an otherwise almost fully occupied West Ashley shopping center while another is about to be occupied.

A1 China Super Buffet recently went dark in the Harris Teeter-anchored St. Andrews Center at 975 Savannah Highway, and alcoholic beverage shop Gibby's Bottle Shop soon will turn on the lights.

A sign in the restaurant window reads: "We are closed permanently."

The now-vacant dining spot is between the future 37,000-square-foot Burlington store, that is taking over the former Stein Mart location, and the 10,287-square-foot Tuesday Morning shop.

Meanwhile, Orangeburg-based Gibby's has moved in on the opposite end of the shopping center in a 4,800-square-foot space near the supermarket where Wonder Works toy store once operated. A sign on the door of the shop reads: "Open June 22nd."

Gibby’s, owned by Caleb Gibson, has other locations in Bamberg and St. George.

What's cooking?

A poke bowl restaurant now offers a third Charleston-area location.

Beech Restaurant recently opened in the Harris Teeter-anchored James Island Shopping Center at 1739 Maybank Highway. Its original site can be found at 215 King St. in downtown Charleston. Another venue is at 864 Island Park Drive on Daniel Island.

"Last year was undoubtedly a very unprecedented time for everyone," said Keegan Bird, owner and CEO of Beech Restaurants. "And while other restaurants had to scramble to stay afloat, we not only survived, we were able to thrive, and we want to thank our many patrons for the outpouring of support."

Also, Chasing Sage opens June 23 at 267 Rutledge Ave. in Charleston after saying goodbye to a series of pop-up eateries during COVID-19.

Time change

A recently opened new restaurant in Mount Pleasant has adjusted its hours.

Owlbear Café at 1964 Riviera Drive is now open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours of 8 a.m.-3 p.m. remain unchanged.

The venue, owned by engaged couple Sarah Reuter and Marshall Tyers, offers about 200 different board games. It serves waffles in the morning and salads, sandwiches and soups at other times, as well as coffee drinks, beer and wine.

And in North Charleston, Asian Garden, a Chinese takeout restaurant, is open again. Look for it at 3971 Rivers Ave. It's opens 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Delivery is not offered.

Eyes have it

A new eyewear shop is now open in East Cooper.

Duluth, Ga.-based National Vision recently launched America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses at 1799 Highway 17 near Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

The store offers designer eyeglass frames, contact lenses, eyeglass accessories and eye exams.

With more than 1,000 stores in 44 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the company has two other Charleston-area locations at 7800 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston and 1317 N. Main St. in Summerville.

Wheeling and dealing

A Charleston-based automobile group has added another dealership to its portfolio.

Hudson Automotive Group acquired Hoover Toyota in the Birmingham, Ala., suburb of Hoover on June 7, according to Hudson Auto owner David Hudson.

Gordie Stewart was the previous owner since 1999.

Hudson Automotive Group includes 33 dealerships in seven states across the Southeast, with five in South Carolina.

They include two Nissan sales sites in the Charleston area on Savannah Highway in West Ashley and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston as well as a Nissan dealership in Rock Hill, a Honda store in Columbia and a Lexus showroom in Greenville.

Last November, Hudson added four dealerships in Tennessee when he acquired two longtime Beaman Automotive Group sites in Nashville as well as Beaman showrooms in Murfreesboro and Dickson for undisclosed terms.

Hudson said he plans to start construction in the fall on a 47,000-square-foot Nissan dealership on half of a 15-acre parcel where Millhouse Drive meets Holiday Drive near Nexton Parkway in Summerville. The remainder of the site is being set aside for future development.

On the move

Charleston Balloon Co. plans to move to a larger space at 1559 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley. Owner and senior designer Jill Shortreed said an official opening date for the interactive business will be announced soon.