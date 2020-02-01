An sales arm of the Charleston region's largest residential real estate firm now reaches up the South Carolina coast.

Carolina One New Homes is partnering with home builder Mungo Homes to handle sales and marketing in five Grand Strand home communities: Clear Pond in Myrtle Beach, Coastal Point in Conway, Cypress Village in Little River, Heron Lake in Murrells Inlet and Sugarloaf in Longs.

Single-family homes in Mungo neighborhoods throughout the Grand Strand range from the high $100s to the $300s.

Supporting the Mungo sales teams in Myrtle Beach and Charleston will be Gayle King Jinks, a Carolina One sales performance coach.

55-plus development

A new development for the 55-plus crowd is in the works.

Property owner Cross Creek Shopping Center Two LLC will ask Charleston's Design Review Board on Monday for conceptual approval to construct four, four-story buildings with detached garages to house residents ages 55 and over at 14 Cross Creek Drive off Folly Road on James Island.

The board also will consider a request to build a one-story medical office building at 0 Savage Road in West Ashley.

Southern accolade

A new upscale housing development on one of Charleston's old plantations has been selected at the city's first "Southern Living Inspired Community."

The 47 lots and homes, with prices starting in the mid-$600,000s, in The Settlement at Ashley Hall are being developed by Carolina Holdings Group of Myrtle Beach. Nine of the lots in the West Ashley development are on a waterfront bluff.

Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living, said the new community received the award because it embodies the Southern lifestyle.

Southern Living Inspired Communities are a collection of neighborhoods marked by charm, taste and Southern spirit, according to the magazine.

The West Ashley community will feature a dog park, 100 feet of waterfront with a deepwater dock for the neighborhood, riverfront pool, covered pavilion and fire pit.

Carolina Holdings Group's other projects include The Cottages, Ocean Oaks and The Moorings, all at Jekyll Island or Jekyll Harbor in Georgia.

Changing hands

An affiliate of Charleston developer The Beach Co. recently sold one of its newly built properties in Summerville.

The 276-unit Summer Wind Apartments at 1001 Linger Longer Drive at the juncture of Dorchester Road and U.S. Highway 17-A sold for $46 million, or about $167,000 a key in January, according to Dorchester County land records.

Beach Co. affiliate Summer Wind Investment LLC sold the property at the juncture of Dorchester Road and U.S. Highway 17-A to VTT Summer Wind LLC, an affiliate of VTT Management of Framingham, Mass.

VTT affiliates' other recent purchases in the Charleston area include the 110-unit Cainhoy Pointe Apartments off Clements Ferry Road and the neighboring 48-unit Palmetto Place Condos (actually apartments).

Last year, affiliates of the company bought the 274-unit Paxton Point Hope Apartments a little farther north in the developing Cainhoy Plantation community. VTT also operates Pine Crest Apartment Homes on McMillan Avenue in North Charleston.