The numbers are out, the news is good in terms of home values, and the forecast is more of the same.
A mid-year tri-county market report recently released indicates the only hitch is the availability of homes in certain areas. With inventory low, affordability issues persist and for some, that news isn’t as promising.
“The Charleston housing market is about a percent or two percent off from the record setting 2018,” said Wil Riley, CEO of The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR). “The median home price has risen about four and a half percent. The factors that are keeping the sales number from being larger are lack of inventory and density regulations limiting the space on which to build.”
Those factors are undoubtedly affecting sales volume, as CTAR’s June Market Report found that “inventory data shows five percent fewer homes compared to last year, with 5,731 homes listed as ‘active’ for sale in the Charleston MLS database at the end of June.”
CTAR President Edward Oswald commented that, ““Median price continues to increase, as you’d expect to see in a market that has an inventory deficit. Demand continues to outpace supply, and affordability issues will continue until that levels out.”
Where the growth is going
Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-Charge of Carolina One has seen communities growing outside of the core of our region, not just for price, but for lifestyle. “We are seeing communities pushing further out – Awendaw, Ridgeville, and Hollywood are newer communities where we are seeing growth. We’ve seen a bigger concentration of buyers moving into these areas for lifestyle reasons. Getting away from the busyness, the traffic and the high costs of homes – these buyers are looking for a more laid-back lifestyle and housing selection,” he said.
Berkeley County, one of the fastest growing areas for the past few years in the tri-county area, continues to add more homes to answer the demand for single-family dwellings. Affordability, access to major thoroughfares and easier commutes to some of the state’s largest employers – Boeing, Volvo and others – has resulted in developers eyeing the county as a good return on investment. In addition, these counties haven’t hit the stop button on development, as Charleston country has.
“Berkeley County is a prime area for new construction growth,” Jenkinson said. “Nexton, Carnes Crossroads and Cane Bay will continue to bring housing for the next 10 to 20 years to this region.”
A recent article in The Post and Courier, “Nation’s largest home builder buys 600-acre parcel near Charleston for $25.2 million,” is a prime example of the demand for land in the tri-county region. D.R. Horton, the top builder in the country has obviously recognized the demand and value of real estate in Berkeley County. Purchasing over 600 acres of the Wildcat Tract that’s adjacent to the master-planned community of Cane Bay is a good indicator of what is and what’s coming. Though the land has been approved for over 5,500 homes, whether that comes to fruition, remains to be seen as a representative from the Texas-based company indicated.
In 2018, The Post and Courier reported that Charleston’s population had slowed, but people were still moving into Berkeley and Dorchester counties ranking them fourth and fifth, respectively on the “Top Growth SC Counties.”
About this time last year, The Post and Courier reported that land in Mount Pleasant is becoming scarce, though residential construction has been projected out to 2040. Some of that build includes large master-planned communities such as Carolina Park, where construction is currently underway to build homes to accommodate baby boomers and senior adults.
But, the cost of housing in Mount Pleasant is becoming more expensive than many can afford. The median sales price for a home in lower Mount Pleasant is $575,000. For upper Mount Pleasant, it’s $510,133. The average sales price is $712,435 and $566,249, respectively.
“Pricing is increasing because of land costs, development costs and cost of housing – supplies and labor,” Jenkinson explained. “Our market is realizing more new attached product – outside of the many apartments in our region, we’re seeing lots of townhomes and condos. Attached is the best way to attack the affordability issue we are facing in our region.”
New Construction
According to CTAR’s 2018 Annual Report on the Charleston Area Housing Market, “builder confidence was up in the early part of the year, but grew cautious amidst increasing interest rates and affordability concerns.” Though previously owned homes have held a steady supply at 3.2 months since 2013, the supply of new construction has dropped from 4.7 to 3.9 months.
In 2018, Berkeley County had the highest percent of new construction at 31.7 percent compared to Charleston County’s 17.5 percent. Sellers reaped the benefits of that by receiving 97.9 percent of their original asking price, two percent more than Charleston County sellers. Berkeley County’s median home prices are up 8 percent from 2017 while Charleston County’s median home price rose 6.2 percent.
“We will continue to see new communities up the I-26 corridor due to job growth,” Jenkinson said. “Volvo, Exit 189 is a prime example.”
***
Top areas: New Construction Market Share in 2018
Johns Island 45.2%
Goose Creek / Moncks Corner 35.9%
Wando / Cainhoy area 30.1%
Upper Mount Pleasant 28.1%
Dorchester Road corridor 22.9%
Daniel Island 20.4%
Greater Summerville area 18.4%
Hollywood / Ravenel / Meggett 16.3%
Downtown Charleston 15.0%
West Ashley area 12.9%
James Island 12.7%
Greater North Charleston 9.8%
Upper Charleston peninsula 8.9%
Lower Mount Pleasant 8.2%
Folly Beach 6.7%
Sullivan’s Island 5.7%
Hanahan 4.1%
Isle of Palms 2.7%
Seabrook Island 2.2%
Kiawah 1.3%
Edisto area 1.2%
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
***
Top new home builders in Charleston:
- D.R. Horton
- Pulte
- Calatlantic
- Lennar
- Crescent Homes
- Dan Ryan Builders
- Ashton Woods
- Kolter Homes
- Eastwood Homes
- Mungo Homes
Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina Plus New Homes
New homes – 4,343 – sold in 2018 by county
Berkeley County – 1,833
Charleston County – 1,657
Dorchester County - 853
Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina Plus New Homes
Charleston's area top selling new home communities through April 2019
- Cane Bay Plantation
- The Ponds
- McKewn
- Spring Grove Plantation
- Foxbank Plantation
- Nexton
- Park West
- Brickhope Plantation
- Dunes West
- Oyster Point
- Coosaw Preserve
- Oakfield
- Carolina Park
- Hunters Bend
- Reminisce
- Pine Forest Country Club
- Cypress Grove
- Daniel Ilsand
- Rhodes Crossing
- Whitney Lakes
Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina Plus New Homes
Charleston top employers - private
- Boeing - 7,300
- Roper St. Francis Hospital System - 5,700
- Trident Hospital System - 2,600
Charleston top employers - public
- Joint Air Base Charleston - 22,000
- MUSC - 13,000
- Berkeley/Charleston County School Districts - 13,100 combined
Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina Plus New Homes