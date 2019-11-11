Charleston's economy is strong and will do better than most areas when the next downturn comes, but a full-fledged trade war with China would sting the port city.

That's the assessment by economist Lawrence Yun with the National Association of Realtors.

Growth, bolstered by strong employment and an influx of newcomers, will continue, but it will be slower going forward, he said.

With the nation in its longest period of expansion ever, Yun said the U.S. economy will grow about 2 percent next year, somewhat slower than the nearly 3 percent this year.

He also said if there is no all-out trade war — the prospects of a deal remained mixed as of late last week — the U.S. will stave off a recession in the immediate future.

Yun pointed to slower economic growth globally, but said consumer confidence remains high as unemployment hits record lows and more jobs are available than people to fill them.

Because of the corporate tax cuts adopted in late 2017, Yun said companies are flush with cash but are becoming a little more hesitant to invest it.

He also pointed to modest price growth in the commercial real estate market along with slower leasing activity.

If the U.S. and China reach a trade deal, it will be beneficial to both sides. But if negotiations break down and a full tariff war ensues, both economies will suffer, resulting in jobs losses at home and abroad, but he believes China will be hurt more because so many products are produced there, Yun said.

Under current tariff levels, he said the U.S. can absorb price hikes without too much pain, but he said a further escalation will undermine economic growth.

As for Charleston, Yun said the region's strong job growth puts it well ahead of the nation and better positioned for the next downturn.

"You are in a very good market," he said at a recent commercial real estate forecast organized by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. "If the U.S. economy stopped growing, Charleston will do better than most other areas."

People complain about home prices and affordability in the Charleston region, but Yun said those moving into the region from other higher-priced housing markets, such as those across the Northeast, find it more affordable.

Housing prices have outstripped incomes in many areas of the country and that's led people into apartments, Yun said.

"The rental market will remain healthier for a longer period," the economist said.

Because so many people are moving to Charleston for jobs being created in the region, Wes Fuller of Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners, the nation's largest apartment management firm, doesn't see a downturn in the multifamily market.

"We will continue to see solid performance ... 18 to 24 months out," he said. "I don't think it will be a recession scenario in apartments."

Of the region's office market, William Cogswell of Wecco Development in Charleston said discipline in deciding which projects get built will help to shield the region from a downturn.

"Perhaps we will will see a slowdown, but nowhere near like it was during the dark days of the last recession," he said.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Cogswell's firm redeveloped the Cigar Factory on the Charleston peninsula and Garco Mill in North Charleston. It's also working on adaptive-reuse projects on the old Navy base and a former Bi-Lo in Mount Pleasant.

On the hospitality sector, one of the driving forces of Charleston's economy, Troy Miller of Bennett Hospitality said the market is strong.

He called recently passed restrictions on hotel development a good thing to keep quality in check.

"We have a very high standard in Charleston and rightfully so," Miller said. "The keys that have made us successful can guide us through any potential of a recession going forward."

On the retail front, Kimberly Goetz with Site Centers of Atlanta, which owns two shopping centers in the Charleston area, said the market is strong in the port city because of its job-producing new industries.

She said retail will continue to change in the age of online shopping, but brick-and-mortar stores that adapt will survive.

"I think we are in a state of evolution rather than an apocalyptic state," Goetz said.

Her company is redeveloping part of Wando Crossing Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant where the region's second Total Wine shop is expected to open by the spring.

Generally, she said rents don't support tearing down part of a shopping center and building something totally new.

"I haven't seen this anywhere else in the country," Goetz said. "It speaks to this market."