A scorecard measuring economic and quality of life issues shows most residents of the Charleston region are thriving, but there are still plenty who have been bypassed by the benefits of growth.

The latest "Regional Economic Scorecard," released last week, details a three-county region where education levels and household incomes are on the rise as unemployment is dropping to historic lows.

The annual value of all goods and services produced in the area has topped $42 billion — a $6 billion jump since 2017. And health care, if one can afford it, is among the best in the nation.

"The economy in the Charleston area is doing really well overall, and it has allowed our residents to do really well overall," said Jacki Renegar, research analyst for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, which helped to produce the study that compares the region to eight metro areas with similar growth.

Still, there are troubling signs that large swaths of Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties aren't sharing in the wealth.

For example, the gap between what white residents earn in a year compared to people of color has increased by $3,435 since 2007. The poverty rate between whites and people of color has stretched by 1.8 percent over that time. And nearly 12 percent of the region's population — about 90,300 people — live below the federal poverty level.

"We still have room to improve in terms of well-being and engagement of all residents — all age groups, races and socioeconomic groups — in the economy," Renegar said.

While South Carolina's worker training programs such as apprenticeships, state-paid technical skills assistance and job-focused curricula in high schools are cited as examples for other states to emulate, many people in the Charleston region lack the resources to take advantage of them.

"There are pockets of our community where people don't have access to reliable transportation or affordable childcare," said alliance spokeswoman Claire Gibbons. "Without those two things it's very difficult to get job training, to get a job or to keep a job."

The Charleston region is among the worst of those metro areas studied for the percentage of households with a computer. It's also among the lowest for households with broadband internet — a must for starting a business, finding a job, accessing healthcare and getting a good education.

"When more people have access to a quality education, good jobs and business opportunities, local economies grow faster, stronger and for longer periods of time," the report states.

Creating a more inclusive economy isn't the only challenge — congestion and affordable housing also threaten to derail the region's prosperity.

Charleston area drivers now spend an average of 51 hours per year in traffic delays, up from 40 hours a year in 2005. And median housing and rental costs are among the highest of the nine metro areas studied.

"If talent can't afford a place to live and can't have easy access to jobs and to get around, then that talent isn't going to stay," Gibbons said. "It's the same thing for companies. If they can't find the talent they need and can't get their goods and services efficiently, that will be a damper to sustaining our economic momentum."

At least one statistic shows a growing number of residents are taking it upon themselves to solve their traffic woes. Nearly 7 percent of the local population now works from home — a 170 percent increase since 2005 and the third-fastest growth among the nine metros studied.

Other numbers point to the region's entrepreneurial spirit. The Charleston region leads all of the other metros studied for the concentration of small- to medium-sized businesses and it's No. 2 for the number of self-employed workers.

The report — which has been conducted annually for a decade except for last year — compares Charleston to: Seattle; Austin, Texas; Raleigh; Richmond, Va.; Salt Lake City; Jacksonville, Fla; and Greenville.

Renegar said those metro areas were chosen because their mix of industries, economy and economic momentum are similar to the Charleston area, which is the smallest of the areas studied.

"We compete with these communities most frequently for talent and entrepreneurs and they are dealing with some of the same challenges that we are," she said. "We like to look at these communities since we do compete with them and pull in good initiatives they are doing and sometimes learn lessons about things we might want to do differently."

The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce worked with the alliance to compile this year's study.