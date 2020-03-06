Charleston's condo castle fetches record $12M for residential property on peninsula

The sale of a residential property in downtown Charleston set a new price record Friday for the peninsula.

The condo castle atop the city's first "skyscraper" fetched a record $12 million, according to the The Cassina Group, the real estate firm that handled the sale for the seller.

Philanthropist Terri Henning decided to sell the two-floor penthouse on the eight-story Peoples Building at 18 Broad St. in favor of a rental property in the Charleston area for now, according to Robertson Allen of the Cassina Group, who handled the sale for Henning. He also said she owns some property in the region that she could eventually build on.

The new owner, Jane Eudy, is a founder and chairwoman of the board of Louisiana-based American Broadband Communications, which she and her late husband, Patrick L. Eudy, set up several years ago to acquire rural companies providing telecommunications and related services.

Carl Mabry of Oyster Point Real Estate Group handled the transaction for Eudy.

The lavish abode was placed on the market in 2018 for $16.5 million, $3 million less than when it went on the market four years earlier. The Cassina Group took on the listing last October for $12.5 million and secured a contract within 12 weeks.

"I am honored to have represented the owner on the sale of this iconic Charleston property," said Robertson Allen, founding partner and broker-in-charge of The Cassina Group. "Cassina's vast experience in the luxury market, our marketing prowess and powerful network were essential in facilitating this record-setting transaction."

Henning bought the high-end home, which includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms in 8,363 square feet on the eighth floor as well as another 3,200-square-foot rooftop terrace, just after the turn of the century.

She refurbished it to make sure none of the 56 arched windows were lost to protect the panoramic views of Charleston Harbor and the steeple-studded skyline of the historic downtown area.

The Peoples Building also has been used as a destination. ABC News anchored its solar eclipse coverage from Henning's rooftop terrace in 2017.

When the unique Charleston building opened in April 1911, visitors arrived just to ride its steel-framed elevators. President William Howard Taft reportedly admired the view from Charleston’s first skyscraper, saying “I don’t believe it did ruin the skyline, but if it did the view from up here makes it worth it.”

The previous highest-priced sale on the peninsula came in 2015 when the four-story, Colonial-era home at 32 South Battery sold for $7.72 million.

The most expensive sale in the region remains on Kiawah Island, where a 9,777-square-foot mansion on Bally Bunion Drive changed hands in 2015 for $20.25 million.