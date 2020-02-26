2 Charleston restaurants open, 2 close, another on way; new Krispy Kreme might not be last

The burners are lighting up at a pair of new Charleston-area restaurants, but they are growing cold at two others.

A week after Brazilian steakhouse Galpão Gaucho opened in the short-lived Tradd's restaurant site at 167 East Bay St. on the peninsula, a new seafood restaurant will make its debut in North Charleston.

Fiery Crab Juicy Seafood Restaurant and Bar will celebrate its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 4951 Centre Point Drive near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The space was formerly occupied by Fatz Cafe before it closed last year.

The restaurant will serve a wide range of locally sourced seafood, including shrimp and oysters as well as other items. It also specializes in Lowcountry boil seafood using family recipes that combine complex spices with fresh ingredients.

Meanwhile, another dining venue is on the way to West Ashley.

Cod Tail of Charleston LLC recently leased 2,800 square feet in Quadrangle Shopping Center at 630 Skylark Drive, Suite I, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young. Mueller's Pub once operated there.

Look for an opening later this year of the chicken and seafood restaurant, said Vitre Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young, who handled the transaction for the landlord, Fincher Patrick Weir LLC.

Last servings

And while entrepreneurs cook up new concepts, a Mount Pleasant restaurant soon will serve its last meal shortly after a diner in West Ashley closed last weekend.

The Rusty Rudder at 3563 Highway 17 in northern Mount Pleasant will shut down Saturday after six years.

Social media posts suggesting Home Team BBQ moving into the space are speculation at this point, said Aaron Siegel of Home Team.

"We have visited the location, but we are nowhere near any kind of agreement," Siegel said. "Facebook has really had fun with this one! We will let you know if anything moves forward."

Home Team BBQ has five other locations, including downtown Charleston, Sullivan's Island, West Ashley, Columbia and Aspen, Colo.

In West Ashley, Mediterranean restaurant Zoe's Kitchen now operates just one restaurant in the Charleston area.

The Texas-based dining chain darkened its diner at 1129 Savannah Highway on Saturday. The restaurant opened in 2018 on an outparcel at the Whole Foods Market-anchored West Ashley Station Shopping Center.

Employees of the West Ashley site are being offered positions at Zoe's other location on Belk Drive in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, which will remain open.

Zoe's Kitchen started in Birmingham, Ala., but it is now based in Plano, Texas. It operates more than 250 restaurants across the nation, according to its website.

Up to 3 more

Krispy Kreme debuted in North Charleston Tuesday in one of the most anticipated new business openings in the Charleston area in recent memory.

The string of cars backed up on Palmetto Commerce Parkway and the long line of customers snaking beside the new sweet treat restaurant on Ladson Road brought smiles to franchisee Miles Herring of Myrtle Beach.

It also brought speculation of how many more restaurants from the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based chain might be in store for the Lowcountry.

"Charleston could handle two, if not three, more Krispy Kreme locations," Herring said.

He hasn't closed deals on any new sites in the Charleston area, but he believes the market is ripe for further development.

"We are always looking for opportunities," Herring said after cutting the ribbon on the Ladson Road restaurant, his ninth. The others are in West Ashley, Myrtle Beach, Wilmington and Jacksonville, N.C.

New perk

Starbucks is now open at the entrance to a massive Berkeley County housing development.

The Seattle-based chain's new cafe is at 1730 State Road on U.S. Highway 176 at Cane Bay Boulevard in front of Publix supermarket in Cane Bay Plantation.

New libations

The Charleston region's new Total Wine & More store in Mount Pleasant will soon offer liquor sales along with beer and wine.

The company has applied for its license from the S.C. Department of Revenue to sell the hard stuff.

A manager said the store must wait until this summer because the state requires two years between the issuance of liquor license for the same retailer. It will be 24 months this summer since Total Wine received its license for a Myrtle Beach location.

Cleaning up

A Ridgeville-based skincare enterprise now offers its first brick-and-mortar location.

Edisto & Co., an eco-aware, plant-based skincare company that handcrafts everything in the store, can now be found in Northwoods Mall, according to owner Jessica Ploughe.

The shop offers customers refills on all products at discounts if they reuse packaging.

"We create a place where our customers, the end users of products, can personally make an impact and reuse their packaging while being rewarded by savings on our vegan, skin and hair loving products," Ploughe said. "People want healthier skincare products, and they want to help the environment."

Ploughe started the company three years ago after discovering she had eczema. Two days after washing with her first batch of the plant-based soap, the skin condition went away.

After perfecting recipes and attending festivals and markets with her family to sell her products, she decided to open her first retail outlet.

The new store, across from Yankee Candle, is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

New delivery

Downtown Charleston's newest shipping and delivery shop is now open.

The UPS Store can be found at 472 Meeting St., across from the new Greystar headquarters building.

"As development on the peninsula continues to grow, we found that many areas were underserved," said franchisee Michael Cunningham.

The shop offers domestic and international shipping along with online and in-store printing services, packing and custom crating, notary services, mailbox and postal services, packing supplies and other services. Parking is free.

Gassing up

A new Circle K convenience store is in the works for a busy intersection in Dorchester County.

Demolition and construction of a new store is slated for the 3.5-acre site at Jedburg Road and U.S. Highway 78, according to a stormwater permit filed with the state's environmental regulators.

The project at 2895 W. 5th North St. does not involve wetlands disturbance. The new store will be 5,187 square feet.

Going dark

It will soon be bedtime for one of Charleston's many mattress stores.

America's Mattress plans to close its shop at 2022 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. beside Harrell Square retail center in West Ashley. A closing date has not been announced.

The company operates three other area locations in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville that will remain open.

Foot lights

Rewined Candles and Charleston Shoe Co. have teamed up for a huge warehouse sale Friday and Saturday.

The maker of candles from old wine bottles and the handmade footwear provider will offer huge markdowns on slightly dented or dinged candles and some older shoes during the event at 4500 Goer Drive in North Charleston.

On Friday, three pre-sale sessions kick off at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for those who want to browse the collection early for a price of $20 per ticket per session. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/rwkurw6.

From 8-11 a.m. Saturday, the event opens to the public and is free.

"We almost never put our shoes on sale so, needless to say, this is a one-time chance to snag fashionable styles at incredible deals," said West Cerrudo of Charleston Shoe.

Next in Nexton

A new Summerville-area retail center now boasts two new tenants.

Nelson Wine & Spirits and Title Boxing recently opened in Nexton Square Shopping Center at U.S. Highway 17-A and Brighton Park Boulevard. The retail site is anchored by Halls Chophouse and Taco Boy restaurants. A separate building for Poogan's Southern Kitchen restaurant is under development.

Cleaning up

Fins Car Wash will snip the ribbon on its first Charleston location at 10 a.m. Thursday at 7480 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.

Attendees will receive free coffee and car washes as well as a tour of the facility.

Charlotte-based Fins was created by AAA automobile membership club and is open to members and non-members. It operates other locations in Greenville in the Upstate and Greensboro, N.C.