The cost to lease a Lowcountry apartment dipped 1-2 percent in the past two full months while maintaining a level rent from last year that's below the national average, national online marketplace Apartment List says.
Based on figures released in early September, rents in Charleston declined 1.1 percent in the past 30 days, but have remained flat year-over-year. The region's median two-bedroom apartment price of $1,110 a month stands 5.9 percent below the national average of $1,180.
Also in the past year, rents stayed steady in Charleston as rates increases elsewhere in South Carolina. Of the 10 largest cities surveyed, "nine of them have seen prices rise," says Chris Salviati, housing economist for San Francisco-based Apartment List.
Meanwhile, Lowcountry rents declined a month before, but were up 1.7 percent year-over-year, the company notes. At that time, the median two-bedroom monthly cost was $1,130 compared with the $1,180 national average. Nine of the 10 cities surveyed in South Carolina were seeing yearly price increases.
According to Apartment List, the U.S. counts more than 100 million tenants.
