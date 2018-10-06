You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Apartment supply could outpace demand
Demand for apartments in the Charleston area exceeded supply over the past six months.
That's the latest take on the multifamily market in the Lowcountry from Charlotte-base multifamily research firm Real Data.
The demand-over-supply equation worked out to cause the occupancy rate to grow to 89.9 percent and rental rates to rise 2.3 percent over the past 12 months.
California-based apartment website RentCafe reported last week rents in the city of Charleston jumped 5 percent year over year through September to an average of $1,306 a month. In North Charleston, rates rose 4.0 percent to $1,009 per month, the firm noted.
But rising rents may not be the case for long.
Throughout the region, 4,652 units are under construction and another 4,843 are proposed.
As more apartments are built, Real Data predicts supply will exceed demand through 2019, causing vacancies to rise modestly and rents to decline as multifamily complexes compete for tenants with special offers.
High-end Charleston-area homes to be on display in Kiawah Island home tour
The self-guided Tour of Homes in the gated seaside community returns Nov. 3, followed by a free concert by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Proceeds support the orchestra and its music scholarships.
By the numbers
12: Number of acres donated for a new park behind Wellborn subdivision near Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.
1,598: Square footage of new skincare salon coming to Mount Pleasant; three others across the Lowcountry are in the works.
2,200: Square footage of new premium passenger lounge in the works at Charleston International Airport.
This week in real estate
+ Opportunity knocks: Parts of Charleston's peninsula undergoing rapid transformation with large construction projects are in an Opportunity Zone, where developers can reap federal tax breaks.
+ A fix for flooding?: Charleston looks at creating a special tax district in West Ashley to raise $44 million to build infrastructure in the flood-prone Church Creek basin.
+ Hold the vote: Horry County delays passage of ordinance that raises new buildings and increases regulations on older flood-risky structures over worries Garden City shopkeepers could be ruined.
Featured Home
This two-story, lakefront home at 104 Horncastle Place in Crowfield Plantation in Goose Creek features 2,899 square feet, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Custom built in 2001, it's on the market for $499,900.
Upcoming real estate events
- Mortgage mysteries, Wednesday, Oct. 10: Real estate agents can gain insight into what goes on behind the scenes in the mortgage process.
- Ethics in real estate, Wednesday, Oct. 10: Differences in South Carolina law and a national code of ethics are highlighted in four case studies during this afternoon course.
