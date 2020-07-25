You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston real estate firm handles $229M in luxury home sales at year's midpoint

The coronavirus pandemic cut into home sales this year, but the Charleston-based Cassina Group ended the first six months of the year with more than $228.9 million in residential real estate transactions for luxury homes valued at over $750,000.

"Despite the challenges we have faced due to the global pandemic, ... Charleston continues to be a top destination for those looking to relocate," said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner in the firm.

"Our city's historic charm and great climate, coupled with world-class restaurants and a vibrant art scene, allow for an easy transition for a permanent residence or second home," he said.

Earlier this year, the firm handled the most expensive residential home sale ever on the Charleston peninsula for the seller. Robertson Allen, a founding partner at the agency, represented the former owner of the two-story penthouse in the Peoples Building at 18 Broad St. The "condo castle" sold for $12 million.

Other notable transactions for the firm included the $2.195 million sale of 1702 Poe Ave. on Sullivan's Island, the $2.2 million sale of 207 Pitt St. in Mount Pleasant's Old Village, the $2.1 million sale of 672 Ellis Oaks Drive on James Island, and the $2.9 million sale of 7 Broughton Road in The Crescent in West Ashley.

The agency, with offices in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, also was involved in the $2.675 million sale of 2824 Jasper Blvd. on Sullivan's Island, the $1.85 million sale of 31 Salt Cedar Lane on Kiawah Island, the $1.805 million sale of 26 Intracoastal Court on the Isle of Palms and the $1.75 million sale of 316 E. Arctic Ave. on Folly Beach.

Residential real estate transactions across the Palmetto State plunged 10 percent from January through June as the coronavirus crisis stunted sales.

By the numbers

4: Number of no-frills supermarket stores that Aldi will have in the Charleston area when it opens its new store in North Charleston in August.

1,000: Number of jobs Walmart will bring to a new $220 million, 3-million-square-foot import distribution center slated to be built near Ridgeville outside Charleston.

This week in real estate

+ Closed deeds: The Charleston County office that records every property transaction closed part of last week because its leader tested positive for the coronavirus. It reopened Friday.

+ Building solutions: How architecture and design are responding to the pandemic and other challenges.

+ Eco-opposition: Plans to build a $100 million luxury "eco-resort" on a South Carolina barrier island have attracted attention and opposition from thousands of people online.

The Wedge's William Lucas House on the Santee Delta was built around 1826. It's in a declining state of disrepair, and the University of South Carolina is seeking a buyer.

