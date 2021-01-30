Charleston real estate firm Beach Co. moves headquarters to new Jasper site from King St.

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Beach Co. moves headquarters to new Jasper site

Charleston-based commercial real estate firm The Beach Co. has moved its headquarters to two floors of the new 12-story, mixed-use building called The Jasper that it developed on the lower peninsula.

The agency will occupy 29,000 square feet on the fifth and sixth floors of the office complex at 320 Broad St. after leaving 211 King St., where it has operated for many years. The company did not respond to a request for what will happen to the large vacancy it will leave in downtown Charleston.

The development, which replaced the former 14-story Sergeant Jasper Apartments, includes 219 luxury rental units, 25,000 square feet of first-floor retail space, 75,000 square feet of office space and panoramic views of Charleston Harbor and the Ashley and Cooper rivers.

The 4-acre site near Colonial Lake in Harleston Village also includes an enclosed garage, on-site dining, shopping, a fitness center, rooftop pool and garden, a club and lounge for residents, an attended lobby, outdoor seating, walkways and parks.

At least one major commercial tenant is now set up in the new building. Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking has moved into the third floor, and Wells Fargo Bank occupies the fourth floor.

The financial firm said in 2019 it would vacate the three floors it leases at 177 Meeting St. near the City Market and move about 60 employees who work in its commercial lending and wealth management businesses to The Jasper. The San Francisco-based bank will occupy about 30,000 square feet of office space.

The Jasper is finished for the most part. Office space on the second floor along with first-floor retail space will be completed as tenants are lined up.

The Jasper welcomed its first residents earlier this month, and remaining construction on the residential units should wrap up by the end of February.

The city’s Board of Architectural Review signed off on the design for the development in early 2017, but it didn’t come without a fight.

The Beach Co. worked for years toward a redevelopment plan for the site but met stiff public opposition along the way.

The initial proposal drew neighborhood criticism after the longtime real estate firm introduced plans in 2015 to raze the 159-foot-tall, 1950s-era apartments and replace the mid-rise building with a low-rise development.

After residents and preservationists fought the concept as too dense, the company then reverted to a high-rise, mixed-use building, which is allowed by the city’s zoning. The BAR rejected the concept.

The Beach Co. sued the board, saying it overstepped its bounds by rezoning the site to limit the project’s size. The height and mass of the project was settled through a court fight and city agreement, but it did not result in a different design.

Demolition was completed in early 2018 on the former Sergeant Jasper building, named for a Revolutionary War soldier. Construction started on the new project in August of that year.

“As we celebrate this next chapter at our new headquarters at The Jasper, The Beach Co. is proud to continue our 75-year history of establishing landmark properties and communities that improve the quality of life for our neighbors and contribute to the long-term economic vitality of the region,” said John Darby, the firm's president and CEO.

The Jasper is designed by Antunovich Associates of Chicago in partnership with LS3P and DesignWorks of Charleston. The project’s general contractor is Balfour Beatty.

Low interest rates and a surge of newcomers from other states escaping urban centers during the pandemic lifted residential real estate transactions to the highest pace ever last year in the Palmetto State.

By the numbers

2: Number of shuttered Pier 1 Imports locations that will soon see new tenants in North Charleston and Summerville.

3: Number of stores discount grocer Lidl will have in the Charleston area when it opens a new store in Mount Pleasant.

41,000: Square footage left vacant in The Plaza at East Cooper Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant after Pivotal Fitness vacated the building earlier this week.

This week in real estate

+ Opening advice: New Charleston area retailers opening in pandemic say it is 'not for the faint of heart.'

+ Office news: A four-story office building in Nexton changes hands for $26.13 million while a $15 million, three-story office building six years in the making is complete and new tenants are moving in.

+ On the way: Developer sets timetable for construction of new Moncks Corner shopping center anchored by Publix.

+ Applauding preservation: The Preservation Society of Charleston awarded 18 Carolopolis Awards recently to recognize exemplary preservation projects in Charleston and across the Lowcountry.

The 5,761-square-foot structure in Summerville dubbed the 'Hobbit House' is unfinished on the inside, leaving the next owner a chance to complete what was once a whimsical plan.

