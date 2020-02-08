You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston ranks 14th in US in home price appreciation

There's good news and bad news for metro Charleston homeowners in the latest home price appreciation report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The good news for those trying to sell a house, home prices appreciated 6.8 percent in the July-through-September period over 2018 at the same time. The bad news for those looking to buy means higher prices may lock them out of the market and make it harder for home owners to sell.

Of 100 metro areas in the U.S., the Charleston-North Charleston market ranked No. 14 in home price appreciation for the previous four quarters through September last year.

The state capital of Columbia showed a stronger appreciation rate of 7.3 percent for the same 12-month period, ranking No. 11 on the index.

Overall, South Carolina came in No. 15 in the nation with a 5.8 percent jump over the same period in 2018.

For the U.S. as a whole, house prices were up 4.9 percent from the third quarter of 2018 to the same period last year. That's the first dip below a 5 percent annual pace since 2015.

Home price appreciation peaked in early 2018 at just over 7 percent nationally before decelerating, in part, because of rising interest rates that year.

Affordability continues to drive the deceleration of home prices, especially in high-priced home markets in California and New York, as household incomes have not kept pace with ever-rising prices, the federal agency said in its report.

Out-migration from high-cost areas is placing upward pressure on home prices in other areas.

Boise, Idaho, led the nation in home price appreciation with a rate of 11.1 percent in the 12 months ending in September. Camden, N.J., posted the least amount of appreciation at 0.7 percent.

A third-floor kitchen fire charred part of the early 19th-century apartment building on Broad Street, where luckily no one was injured earlier this week.

By the numbers

2: Number of Total Wine shops in the Charleston area after the second big-box store in the chain opens the day before Valentine's Day.

6: Number of Earth Fare supermarkets closing in South Carolina as the North Carolina-based grocer shutters all stores, including two in the Charleston region.

50,000: Square feet of office space coming to a former supermarket in Mount Pleasant that is undergoing an overhaul before opening this fall.

This week in real estate

+ Affordable housing tax breaks: South Carolina lawmakers are considering offering tax breaks to developers of affordable housing to help with the state's housing crunch amid rising home prices

+ Opening delayed: Harris Teeter supermarket has pushed back the opening of its new West Ashley store one week in an area booming with new home and apartment development.

+ Frustrated community: The tiny community of Rosemont on the northern edge of the city of Charleston sits next to Interstate 26 and the disruption caused by the construction of access roads to the State Ports Authority's new Leatherman Terminal.

High tide waters wash up against uninhabited homes along the coast of Harbor Island in Beaufort County in late January.

Homeowner workshops: Origin SC offers free classes throughout February at different times and places for prospective homebuyers looking for guidance on financing and other tips.

Mortgage meeting: The American Mortgage Conference will feature leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors during a two-day event in downtown Charleston.

