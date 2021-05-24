Charleston, Myrtle Beach reported 45% of all SC home sales in April

Nearly 45 percent of all homes sold in April in South Carolina occurred in two areas: Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

Just under 10,000 homes changed hands in South Carolina last month, with about 4,400 of those in the Charleston area and in the Grand Strand region up the coast, according to the S.C. Realtors Association.

The four-county Charleston market saw a 56 percent jump in sales with 2,380 while the Myrtle Beach area posted an 80 percent increase in residential transactions with just under 2,000 sales.

Sales across the Palmetto State surged 41 percent in April over the same month a year ago when lock-down orders were in place at the start of the pandemic, the state Realtors group reported.

Coastal areas have been hot housing markets all year. Hilton Head and Beaufort continue to report higher sales as well.

"The market has never been busier," said Rusty Hughes, president of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and an agent with Carolina One Real Estate. "Inventory remains historically low, but we are seeing an increase of more homes come onto the market as new listings."

They are being snapped up as fast as they come on the market, he said.

In Myrtle Beach, an agent reported brisk sales as well.

"Inventory is moving so quickly that we are seeing an uptick in buyers purchasing a property via virtual walkthrough or sight unseen," said Brie Bender, Realtor and broker-in-charge at BRG in Myrtle Beach.

Agents are reporting many buyers are coming from out of state, a trend that started during the COVID-19 outbreak as employers allowed remote working.

"I have several clients that have made the transition south because their employers are allowing them to move their positions to work from home," Bender said.

State Realtors group president Morris Lyles of ERA Wilder in Columbia said multiple offers are now commonplace and sales remain above average statewide.

Columbia saw transactions jump 22 percent in April to 1,337 while Greenville reported 1,502 sales, a 33 percent increase over the same month in 2020.

April's higher statewide percentage is a bit skewed because of the coronavirus's impact a year ago, but real estate agents were deemed essential workers during stay-at-home orders and pivoted to virtual walk-throughs to keep up sales and meet demand.

So far this year, statewide home sales are up 26 percent to more than 32,000.

Housing inventory in South Carolina continues to dwindle, and many areas are reporting less than two months of average selling time, down from nearly three months a year ago.

In Charleston, there are 80 percent fewer homes on the market over the past 12 months, a new record for the region.

With high demand and fewer choices, prices across South Carolina continue to spike. The median price rose 15 percent in April to nearly $270,000, or about $35,000 more than one year earlier.

Much of the increase can be attributed to the price of lumber, which has nearly quadrupled over the past year to around $1,500 for 1,000 feet of board.

The National Association of Realtors reported 99 percent of the metro areas it tracks showed year-over-year price increases during the first three months of the year.

"The record-high home prices are happening across nearly all markets, big and small, even in those metros that have long been considered off the radar in prior years for many home seekers," said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist.