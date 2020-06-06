Charleston, Myrtle Beach in top 15 U.S. metro areas at risk of storm surge, report says

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston, Myrtle Beach in top 15 U.S. metros at risk of storm surge

Everybody knows Charleston floods during a heavy rain event and that the situation gets worse if a high tide is thrown in.

A new report puts a stamp on the extent of heavy damage vulnerability if there's a catastrophic storm surge during a hurricane.

Myrtle Beach, up the coast, made the list, along with the likes of the No.1 most vulnerable Miami, No. 2 New York and No. 4 New Orleans, according to the latest report from property information service CoreLogic.

Charleston comes in at 12; Myrtle Beach is 13.

The report is based on the number of single-family residential homes at risk during a storm surge event. The report did not list any South Carolina metro areas in the top 15 with multifamily properties at risk.

In Charleston, CoreLogic puts the number of homes at risk at 158,280, with an estimated reconstruction cost value of $41.58 billion.

In Myrtle Beach, 132,738 homes are at risk with an estimated reconstruction cost value of almost $25 billion.

Miami has nearly 800,000 single-family homes at risk with an estimated reconstruction cost value of more than $157 billion, but it would take more money for reconstruction in New York, even though it has fewer homes at risk.

In New York, a storm surge could affect nearly 733,000 homes and cost nearly $286 billion to rebuild. Add in another $49 billion for the Big Apple's more than 102,000 apartments at risk and cost to rebuild skyrockets to the highest in the nation at more than $334 billion.

For perspective, New York City's current executive budget is about $93 billion.

In all, along the Gulf Coast and the Eastern Seaboard, 7.4 million single- and multifamily homes are at risk with an estimated reconstruction value of more than $1.8 trillion.

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers continues to shrink its footprint across the Palmetto State by selling off many of its Bi-Lo stores to North Carolina-based Food Lion.

By the numbers

2: Number of restaurants First Watch Daytime Cafe will have in the Lowcountry after it opens a new dining venue June 15 in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

23: Number of free parking spaces Carolina One Real Estate will have in its new peninsular Charleston location after it moves from its longtime South of Broad sales office, where it says parking has been expensive and scarce.

130,000: The number of new apartment units Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners will oversee after acquiring the property management services of an Arizona-based development company.

This week in real estate

+ Losing his job: The head of Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority was fired in late May after reports of deplorable living conditions in senior housing high-rise Joseph Floyd Manor.

+ Cleaner cleaning: Residential and commercial services adapting amid coronavirus concerns.

+ Still growing: Latest census data reveal growth in South Carolina's metro areas, particularly Hanahan near Charleston and other towns next to the state's population centers.

Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant is home to many businesses, but the scenic waterway continues to evolve as the third major property changes hands in 18 months. Simmons Marina, off the left of this photo, is the latest site now under new ownership.

