Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.