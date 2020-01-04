You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston home showings up for 3rd straight month

Charleston-area home showings turned positive for the third month in a row in November after dropping for 13 straight months through August.

Also in November, home sales rose and are within striking distance of setting a new record. If 1,401 houses were sold throughout the Charleston region in December, a new record will be set, surpassing 18,410 sales in 2017, the highest year of real estate transactions on record.

Lower interest rates and more people looking at homes bodes well for future sales, but it is no guarantee that the record will be broken.

Home showings ticked up 3.7 percent in November after an adjusted 6.1 percent rise in October. The numbers turned positive this fall for the first time since July 2018.

For the 12-month period through November, home showings are down 6.5 percent overall, according to the ShowingTime Showing Index for the Charleston region.

Home sales are up 0.7 percent for the year, but if more homes were available at price points people could afford, sales would be higher, according to housing leaders with the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Through November, 17,010 homes changed hands across the Charleston region. Last year, 18,159 homes sold.

Nationally, showings jumped 12.6 percent in November, with the South showing a healthy gain of 15.4 percent in walk-throughs. Also nationally, the four-month increase in showings is the longest run since October 2017 to January 2018.

The 72-unit multifamily complex called Osprey Pointe that was built for senior citizens has sat vacant for more than a decade after the city discovered foundation problems and declared the site unfit for habitation in 2007. It could now be redeveloped.

By the numbers

1: Millions of dollars set aside by the city of Charleston for smaller-scale drainage projects.

2: Number of Krispy Kreme restaurants that will be operating in the Charleston region when the new shop opens this year on Ladson Road in North Charleston.

5.15: Millions of people who now call South Carolina home, according to the latest Census estimates.

10,000: Number of people expected Jan. 10-12 at the Charleston Build, Remodel and Landscape Expo at Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.

This week in real estate

+ Growing pains: Charleston's explosive growth during the longest economic expansion in U.S. history means fire inspectors can't keep up, creating backlogs and delaying openings.

+ Fast-cash lawsuit: South Carolina lenders have been sued for selling high-interest title loans to North Carolinians.

+ Lush lawns: How to have a beautiful lawn and garden without spending too many greenbacks.

The home on St. Phillips Island, a barrier island bought from media mogul Ted Turner outside of Beaufort by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in 2017, will be ready to rent by the spring.

Ins and outs of repairs: The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors will host a seminar with a line-by-line explanation of repair procedure, due diligence, selling "as is" and repair requests, 10 a.m.-noon, Jan. 9.

Realtors roadshow: Half-day interactive program from the S.C. Association of Realtors covering leadership topics such as roles and responsibilities, member engagement, working with professional staff and harassment, as well as a deep-dive into running successful meetings, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 8.

