Charleston home showings turn positive for 1st time in 13 months

For the first time in more than a year, Charleston-area home showings ticked up, a reflection of lower mortgage interest rates, a full job market and more people moving to the region.

The number of prospective buyers walking through the doors of houses jumped 2.8 percent in September, the first positive showing since July 2018, according to the latest ShowingTime Showing Index.

For the previous 12 months, the average showings rate is still down by 9.2 percent overall in Charleston, but the number of negative showings each month has been dropping since the spring and the double-digit rates of last fall, when interest rates began to spike.

Nationally, home showings rose 4.6 percent, the largest increase since April 2018. The higher walk-throughs came in all parts of the country for the second straight month. The West saw the highest jump in showings at nearly 9 percent, followed by the South at 6.4 percent.

The Northeast registered a 5.6 percent gain while the Midwest showed a more modest 0.8 percent increase in home showings.

“September’s activity continued where August’s left off as the beginning of the fall season has gotten off to a slightly busier start compared to last year,” said ShowingTime chief analytics officer Daniil Cherkasskiy.

“Although the year-over-year boost for September seems high in the South Region, this can be largely attributed to tropical storm Florence’s presence in the area in September of last year," Cherkasskiy said. "The Northeast and West regions continue to show higher levels of activity compared to last year, even in the face of the expected seasonal slowdown.”

Apartment construction continues across the Charleston region and so does buyer interest as two large multifamily complexes in the area recently changed hands in separate deals.

By the numbers

9: Number of possible tenants in a former Bi-Lo supermarket in Mount Pleasant that's planned to be renovated into office space.

255: University of South Carolina is forcing 255 students out of their apartments mid-year to save costs on a campus project.

4: Number of new Publix supermarkets that will be open in the Charleston area this year when it opens its Folly Road store on James Island, possibly by Thanksgiving.

This week in real estate

+ New Life: A Food Lion supermarket opened Wednesday in the former Bi-Lo grocery store that closed in August in Goose Creek, restoring competition to the area and providing jobs to about 150 people.

+ Demolition by neglect: A new group forms with an eye on crumbling and abandoned buildings throughout downtown Charleston.

+ Storm savers: Some features and improvements can make coastal homes wind-resistant and less costly to insure.

The main 7,700-square-foot house of Chelsea Plantation in Jasper County near Hilton Head Island includes six bedrooms and hardwood floors and high ceilings. The estate, formerly owned by captains of two of America's business empires, changed hands this year for $30 million.

Property management: The Charleston Apartment Association is offering a property management pre-licensing course Saturday and Sunday.

Tour of homes: Charleston Symphony Orchestra Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island is set for Nov. 2.

