Charleston home showings surge amid favorable interest rates; King St. site fetches $6.8M

Home showings surge as interest rates remain favorable

Home showings, like home sales, continued their double-digit pace in February throughout Charleston as mortgage interest rates began to tick up with an improving economy but still remain favorable.

Walk-throughs rose nearly 55 percent during the second month of the year, compared to the same month last year just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ShowingTime Showing Index reflects the 10th consecutive month of double-digit percentage gains compared to the same months a year earlier. During the past 12 months, showings have jumped an average of 31 percent.

Showings declined in March 2020 by nearly 14 percent and in April 2020 by almost 26 percent as the coronavirus lockdown took effect during the normally busy spring homebuying season.

Home sales have continued to be brisk, and March's showings report is expected to be higher as well, though it might be skewed by the lower numbers from last year, so that will have to be taken into account.

King Street restaurant building sells for $6.8M

The building at 492 King St. in downtown Charleston that once housed the restaurant 492 now has new owners and could soon become a new dining venue. The building sold for $5.6 million, but the contract sales price included items such as equipment, according to listing agent Patrick Price with the commercial real estate firm PrimeSouth Group of Charleston.

By the numbers

3: Number of separate companies that will be formed when The Post and Courier's parent firm splits into different entities, including a real estate division.

3: Number of recreational vehicle retailers a Fort Lauderdale-based company will have in South Carolina after breaking ground April 12 and opening in 2022 on a 16-acre site near Goose Creek.

30,116: Square footage that will become vacant in a Mount Pleasant shopping center when Office Depot closes by mid-May.

This week in real estate

+ Going green: Electric lawn care equipment continues to grow in popularity as consumers become more environmentally friendly and steer away from gas-powered equipment.

+ Finding affordability: With a watchful eye, North Charleston neighborhood welcomes new affordable housing.

+ Split decision: Summerville planning commission divided over dropping development rules that took years to make.

Workers began stripping out the ceiling of the building at 1750 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley in late March. It will become the new home of Charleston Amish Furniture either by midyear or early next year.

