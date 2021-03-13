Charleston home showings skyrocket 50% while home sales continue to soar too

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Home showings skyrocket 50%

In a sign that the pandemic is beginning to loosen its grip on those unwilling to show their homes for fear of contracting the coronavirus, showings throughout the Charleston area surged nearly 50 percent in January over the same month a year ago, when the pandemic wasn’t on the radar at the time.

Prospective buyers came out in droves in normally slower January, boosting home showings by 48.5 percent after December's strong walk-through numbers and marking the ninth straight month of positive home viewings after the coronavirus lockdown ended in May 2020, according to the ShowingTime Showing Index.

Nationally, home tours were up 55.1 percent year over year in January, the report showed.

"It's clear that buyers decided to come out in January instead of waiting until spring to shop for homes," ShowingTime President Michael Lane said. "While the winter storms that affected most of the country in February will have a downward impact and will be reflected in our next report, we expect to continue seeing big jumps in buyer activity once cities thaw out and more listings come on the market."

For the third consecutive month, the West Region experienced the most significant year-over-year increase in showing activity, with a jump of 90 percent. The other regions also recorded year-over-year increases, though at a slower pace than in December. The Midwest was up 57.3 percent, the Northeast 52.2 percent, and the South increased 51 percent.

"As anticipated, demand for real estate remains elevated and continues to be affected by low levels of inventory," said ShowingTime Chief Analytics Officer Daniil Cherkasskiy. "On average, each home is getting 50 percent or more requests this year compared to January of last year. As we head into the busy season, it’s likely we’ll push into even more extreme territory until the supply starts catching up with demand."

The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from more than six million property showings scheduled across the country each month on listings using ShowingTime products and services. The Showing Index tracks the average number of appointments received on active listings during the month.

Charleston home sales soar 25% in February

Last month, 1,654 homes changed hands throughout the Charleston area at a median price of $329,334, which was up almost 12 percent from a year earlier as demand continues to outpace supply.

By the numbers

2: Number of new restaurants opening at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston over the next few weeks.

2: Number of new businesses opening in a new retail center in northern Mount Pleasant.

2: Number of years it will be before any new apartments or condominiums are built in Mount Pleasant under a new moratorium.

This week in real estate

+ Road rage: The latest plan to appease one sector of residents on S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant has outraged another group.

+ Home and school: Student loan debt affects ability to own a home in a booming real estate market.

+ Opening up: More nursing homes to allow visits as vaccines become more available during the pandemic and the federal government approved new state guidelines.

