Home showings across the Charleston region plunged in December for the fifth consecutive month over the same period in 2017, reflecting a national trend as interest rates edged up, cooler weather set in and the partial government shutdown took hold.
Showings plummeted 12.5 percent around the Holy City in December, after falling by double digits each month since September compared to the same time span the previous fall, according to data from Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and ShowingTime Showing Index.
Across the U.S., home showings dropped 7.2 percent last month over December 2017, also marking the fifth straight month of declines year over year, according to the index.
The upside of fewer showings is possibly more appealing conditions for prospective buyers.
"This is potentially good news for buyers, who are seeing less competition in the market when trying to buy a home," said Daniil Cherkassley, ShowTime's chief analytics officer.
Through November, home sales throughout the Charleston region were on par with the record-setting pace set in 2017. The full year's figures are scheduled to be released by month's end.
From January through November last year, 16,854 homes changed hands in the area at a median price of $265,000, up 6 percent over the same 11 months in 2017. In 2017, 18,381 homes sold throughout Charleston.
Nationally, home prices rose 5.1 percent over the 12 months ending in November last year, according to property information service CoreLogic.
Mortgage rates have backed off their seven-year highs in late 2018, settling Thursday at 4.45 percent for a 30-year loan and 3.88 percent on a 15-year term, according to financier Freddie Mac.