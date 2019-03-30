You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Charleston home showings drop for 7 straight months
In another sign of the cooling housing market, home showings dipped in February for the seventh month in a row in the Charleston area.
The figure, released by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, counters a rise in home sales last month, which followed a three-month skid, including the government shutdown in January that affected sales.
The home showing drop-off started with a 2.0 percent decline in August and has been down double digits ever since, from 10.9 percent the past two months to off as much as 15.5 percent in October, compared to the same time periods a year earlier.
It's important to note that home sales are continuing and the latest numbers are being measured against those from the record-breaking home sales year of 2017 and the strong buying months of early 2018.
Rising interest rates last fall played a huge role in the decline, but the Federal Reserve recently signaled it does not intent to raise the cost of borrowing again this year. That could help to stabilize the outlook and bring spring home shoppers back into the market since rates have settled down somewhat from their seven-year highs last fall.
Across the nation, showings were down 9.3 percent. In the South, the number of people looking at homes dropped 11.3 percent last month.
“Showing activity remained slow in February, furthering the notion that the historically busy spring selling season may see less traffic than is typical,” said ShowingTime chief analytics officer Daniil Cherkasskiy. “These conditions may prove to be beneficial for home buyers, however, as the greater available inventory signals a strong buyer’s market.”
New hotel planned for former Dixie Furniture site
A 4½-story boutique inn with 50 guest rooms and ground-floor retail space is slated to rise in the former furniture store at 529 King St. in downtown Charleston.
By the numbers
10.6: Percentage of apartment vacancies in Charleston area as supply now outpaces demand, a trend expected to continue.
14: Number of new shops coming to the Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant.
28: Number of acres on a Nexton parcel in Berkeley County where a movie theater has been approved along with a service station across from Cane Bay Plantation.
This week in real estate
+On approach: Charleston International Airport rushes to complete a kitchen and upgrade its customs area before British Airways' first flight leaves Charleston Thursday.
+Moving the goal posts: Charleston Battery owner wants to sell pro soccer club's Daniel Island stadium.
+Flipping frenzy: Frequent flipping of Charleston apartment developments can drive up rental rates, but not always.
Secret Civil War weapon site
The Stony Landing House in Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner dates back to around 1843, but the property on a bluff overlooking the Cooper River served as a secret weapon-building site during the Civil War.
Upcoming real estate events
- Broker-in-charge course: A four-hour mandatory course on duties and responsibilities for a broker-in-charge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 3, Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Members: $55. Non-members: $70.
- Home ownership workshops: Origin SC will host free seminars on home ownership, credit and budgeting, starting April 11.
Charleston-area transactions
