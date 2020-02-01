You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Home showings tick up 5% in December

Bolstered by lower interest rates in the second half of 2019, home showings throughout the Charleston area continued to rise during the normally sluggish holiday season when most people are distracted by shopping, traveling and parties.

Showings jumped 5 percent during December, a giant leap from the nearly 13 percent drop-off 12 months earlier.

Home showings started ticking up in September after 13 straight months of fewer people doing walk-throughs, despite the Lowcountry's booming economy.

The continued rise in showings for a fourth month was also reflected in home sales in December, when residential real estate transactions jumped nearly 20 percent over the same month last year with 1,554 houses changing hands.

The final month’s figures pushed total sales for all of 2019 to 18,576, up 2.1 percent from last year, and beating the all-time high of 18,410 set in 2017, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

The regional uptick mirrors that of national home showings, which jumped 6.9 percent in December, a fifth consecutive month of positive showings. Across the South, showings jumped nearly 13 percent, second only to the nearly 21 percent jump in the West.

"December showing numbers confirm what we first reported for November 2019, that year-over-year buyer activity has increased substantially,” said ShowingTime chief analytics officer Daniil Cherkasskiy. “The National Association of Realtors is reporting a significant year-over-year jump in pending sales, which confirms the trend."

Salt Life and OMG Candy Store will open soon in side-by-side empty storefronts in Charleston's premier shopping district.

By the numbers

3: Number of Victoria's Secret lingerie shops left in the Charleston region after one closed in January in the long-struggling Citadel Mall.

4: Number of communities in the Myrtle Beach area that Carolina One New Homes will market for Mungo Homes.

5: Number of O2 Fitness locations in the Charleston area now owned by Pivotal Fitness.

This week in real estate

Town Creek Investors LLC bought the Seabreeze Building, an office space off Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge, in January for $9 million.

