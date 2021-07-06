Charleston home sells for $13.5M, setting record for residential property on peninsula

A downtown Charleston home built before the Civil War now holds the title of the most expensive residential sale on the peninsula.

The main 8,596-square-foot spread at 10 Legare St. and a nearly 3,000-square-foot carriage house in the rear sold June 30 for $13.5 million, setting a new record for a home sale in the downtown area.

The buyer is a firm called 10 Legare St. LLC, according to a Charleston County recorded deed. The buyer is a couple from Chicago, according to Melinda Laurens of Carriage Properties, who, along with her son, Henry Laurens, represented the sellers.

Debbie Fisher with Handsome Properties represented the buyer.

The previous owner was the estate of John Tucker Morse and Catherine Braden Morse.

The Morses bought the main house in 1994 for $1.8 million and added a lot in the rear in 2006 for $1.9 million, according to county records.

Laurens said the property was not listed since it was a one-time showing deal, but she said the asking price would have been $14 million.

Laurens called the sale "bittersweet." John Morse was her brother, and family members and friends often went swimming and enjoyed other gatherings at the residence.

"It is just a great house," she said. "The people who bought it are the nicest people you would want to meet. They want to respect everything they (the Morses) did to the house."

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Built around 1857, the main four-story residence includes five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms. The two-story carriage house behind it has three bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. The property also includes a pool.

The sale came almost one week after the most expensive residential transaction in the Charleston area.

The early 1800s Vanderhorst Mansion on Kiawah Island fetched $20.5 million June 24.

The previous highest price paid for a residential property on the peninsula comes in two metrics.

In November 2020, the five-story, 17th-century Rev. Paul Trapier Gervais House at 29 Legare St. sold for $11 million, a record at the time for a site-built house on the peninsula.

The residential property with the distinction of selling for the highest price before the latest Legare Street transaction was the penthouse and the rooftop terrace atop the landmark Peoples Building at 18 Broad St. The so-called condo castle sold for $12 million in March 2020.