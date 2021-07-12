Charleston home sales surge past 12,000 in year's first half as price soars $66K in June

Charleston-area home sales surged past 12,000 during the first half of the year, with transactions already more than half of last year's record-setting pace.

From January through June, 12,123 houses changed hands at a median price of $339,990, according to preliminary data July 12 from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Sales volume is up 32 percent while the price is about 18 percent higher than the same period in 2020.

In June alone, 2,458 homes sold at a median price of $353,544, a price up about 23 percent or nearly $66,000 more than in June 2020 in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties.

Home sales climbed 19 percent last month from a year earlier when the economy began to reopen after the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the spring.

It's the fourth straight month that sales have surpassed 2,000 as buyers continue to snap up residences while interest rates remain low even as the price of a house continues to escalate.

At this time last year, 9,201 homes had changed hands at the midpoint. For all of 2020, 21,826 houses were sold, the highest number ever in the region.

Lumber prices, which soared to nearly $1,700 for 1,000 board feet in early May, dropped by July 12 to less $700, but the cost of wood, a key home-building ingredient, is still about $250 more for 1,000 board feet than it was before the pandemic, adding thousands of dollars to the price of houses.

The high cost of materials combined with the scarcity of houses up for sale continues to drive up prices at the same time that demand can't keep pace with supply.

In June, a meager 1,607 homes were listed as "active" for sale on the CHS Regional MLS. That's a slight bump up in inventory for the first time in 14 months. Still, the number of available homes is down almost 66 percent from a year earlier.

Homes are now staying on the market an average of 16 days before being sold, and some are selling the same day they are listed.

"There are no quick fixes for our inventory challenges, but it is positive to see the number of available homes moving in the right direction," Realtors group president Rusty Hughes said.

Hughes also pointed to an increase of 3.6 percent in housing starts across the U.S. in May as an encouraging sign.

Continuing to drive the red-hot housing market is the low cost of borrowing money.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac's latest weekly report on July 8 showed the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan slipped to 2.90 percent, down from 3.03 percent a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage dipped to 2.20 percent. A year ago it was 2.51 percent.

Borrowing rates could edge up as the economy rebounds from the pandemic, but they are expected to remain historically low for some time, according to Freddie Mac's chief economist Sam Khater.

"We expect economic growth to gradually drive interest rates higher, but homebuyers and refinance borrowers still have an opportunity to take advantage of 30-year rates that are expected to continue to hover around 3 percent," Khater said.

The local Realtors group adjusted its home sales total slightly higher for May to 2,185 transactions. The median price dipped slightly to $348,795.