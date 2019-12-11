Charleston-area home sales edged up slightly in November after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, setting up the region for a possible new yearly record in home real estate transactions.

Meanwhile, a national real estate group predicts the region is among 10 in the U.S. that will outperform the housing market nationally over the next few years.

In 2017, home sales across the region set a record at 18,410. So far this year, 17,010 homes have been sold. If more than 1,400 home sales occur in December, a new record for the Lowcountry could be set.

Last year in December, about 1,300 homes were sold amid rising interest rates, while in December 2017, when rates were lower, more than 1,500 houses were bought.

The cost of a house, though, has not stopped climbing.

The median price of sales this year is $277,900, up about $12,538, or 4.7 percent, compared to the first 11 months of last year, according to preliminary data Wednesday from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Last month, 1,332 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of almost $268,000, a price down 0.2 percent from November 2018. Real estate transactions nudged up 2.4 percent over the same month last year.

The rise came after flat sales in October and a 13 percent spike in September.

While home sales have been choppy all year, after near-record sales in 2018, they are now up almost 1 percent for the first 11 months of this year.

The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday identified the Charleston region as one of 10 housing markets in the U.S. that is expected to outperform the national average over the next three to five years.

Others nearby include Charlotte and the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metro area.

“Some markets are clearly positioned for exceptional longer-term performance due to their relative housing affordability combined with solid local economic expansion,” said Lawrence Yun, the national Realtors group's chief economist.

"Drawing new residents from other states will also further stimulate housing demand in these markets, but this will create upward price pressures as well, especially if demand is not met by increasing supply," Yun said.

The national real estate group's forecast for Charleston is not a surprise as about 26 new people move to the region every day and the region continues to expand with the addition of major international businesses, according to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance.

"However, affordability and sustainability remain the chief concerns for our growing market," said Bobette Fisher, the newly installed president of the Charleston Realtors group. “Meeting the demands of the future will be a challenge."

She said it's important that partnerships with municipalities are created and maintained to craft smart growth strategies and place development where it makes sense and contributes to increasing the quality of life for all residents in the region.

"We check all the boxes that make Charleston a top performer — but we have to keep market sustainability top of mind," said local Realtors group CEO Wil Riley. “We’re well positioned for more growth on many fronts — jobs, population and our economy is strong. But if we do not focus on developing smart growth strategies, we’ll price those who are coming here for those jobs out of the market."

Not helping with affordability is Charleston's low housing stock.

The number of residential listings on the market throughout the region stood at 5,265 as "active" for sale in the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service at the end of November. That's down nearly 17 percent from a year earlier.

To keep up with the region's population growth, about 7,500 new housing units each year are needed, a benchmark that hasn't been met since 2006.

With home prices continuing to climb, mortgage rates remain historically low and home showings in the Charleston region turned positive in October for two months in a row. Showings had been down for the previous 13 months. The showings report for November has not been released yet.

Home loan financial firm Freddie Mac's most recent report puts the average rate on a 30-year mortgage at 3.68 percent, almost the same as one month ago. The average rate on a 15-year loan dipped slightly to 3.14 percent. Mortgage rates are down more than a full percentage point from this time last year.

Mortgage rates remained unchanged recently mainly because the economy sent mixed signals, according to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Survey data for manufacturing and service industries varied while construction spending fell modestly. However, homebuyer demand continued to improve, rising 8.0 percent."

Home prices will continue to rise based on low supply and high demand, jumping 5.4 percent by October 2020, according to property information service CoreLogic.

Nationally, home prices climbed 3.5 percent in October over the past 12 months, much lower than the roughly 5.5 percent from a year ago.

The persistent climb in homes prices isn't deterring older millennials from looking at the market, according to Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.

"Twenty-five percent of those surveyed anticipate purchasing a home over the next six to eight months," Martell said.

The local Realtors group also adjusted October's sales figures slightly higher to show 1,383 homes sold at a slightly higher median price of $272,000.