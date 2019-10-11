Neither a hurricane, higher prices nor a lack of homes stopped buyers from snapping up houses in Charleston in September as sales rebounded by double digits.

But the increase may have more to do with the timing of Hurricane Florence last year.

The 2018 storm threatened the Lowcountry mid-month and might have delayed some sales, whereas Hurricane Dorian skirted the coast during the first week of September this year.

Whatever the reason, residential transactions soared 13 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago, according to new preliminary data from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

The jump in sales comes after a 4.6 percent decline in August and a 6.5 percent rise in July.

Home sales have been choppy all year, after near-record sales in 2018. They are now up half of 1 percent for the first nine months of this year.

Edward Oswald, president of the association, said it was difficult to draw a clear comparison between last month and September 2018 because of the timing of Hurricane Florence, which came ashore in southeastern North Carolina but did not directly affect the Lowcountry other than closing businesses and schools for a week after a coastal evacuation order.

"Looking at year-to-date figures, our market is relatively flat in terms of sales growth — less than 1 percent for the year — largely due to the ongoing threats of regulatory overreach in our municipalities," he said.

He reiterated that real estate professionals and elected officials must come together to work on smart growth strategies.

"We are growing, and these growth pressures are not just going to turn off overnight," Oswald said. "Applying blanket non-solutions to restrict growth means that our real estate market is going to continue to become more and more unaffordable due to the lack of inventory."

Oswald called it a matter of supply and demand.

"We can't have it both ways," he said.

Last month, 1,406 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $285,000, a price up 3.1 percent over September 2018.

So far this year, 14,281 homes have sold across the region at a median price of $279,000, a price that's up nearly 5 percent over the first nine months of the year.

The number of residential listings on the market throughout the region stood at 5,585 as "active" for sale in the Charleston Multiple Listing Service at the end of September. That's down almost 9 percent from a year earlier.

About 7,500 new housing units each year are needed to keep up with the region's population growth, a benchmark that hasn't been met since 2006, Oswald said previously.

With home prices continuing the escalate, mortgage rates continue to remain low and should spur more interest in homebuying.

Home loan financial firm Freddie Mac reported Thursday the average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 3.57 percent. The average rate on a 15-year loan slipped to 3.05 percent.

"The 50-year low in the unemployment rate combined with low mortgage rates has led to increased homebuyer demand this year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Much of this strength is coming from entry-level buyers. The first-time homebuyer share of the loans Freddie Mac purchased in 2019 is 46 percent, a two-decade high.”

Home prices will continue to rise based on low supply and high demand, increasing 5.8 percent by August 2020, according to property information provider CoreLogic.

Nationally, home prices in August jumped 3.6 percent over the past 12 months, much below the 5.5 percent from the same month last year. Additionally, the slowdown in price growth was more pronounced at the lower end of the housing market.

"This moderation in home-price growth should be welcome news to entry-level buyers," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.

Many of the first-time buyers now are millennials, who for years shrugged off home-buying in favor of renting.

"Almost half of the millennials over 30 years old have bought a house in the last three years," said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.

"These folks are increasingly looking to move out of urban centers in favor of the suburbs, which offer more privacy and a greener environment," he said. "Perhaps most significantly, almost 80 percent of all millennials are confident they will become homeowners in the future.”

The local Realtors group also adjusted August's sales figures slightly higher to show 1,836 homes sold at a slightly lower median price of $283,000.