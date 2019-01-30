Spooked by the tumbling stock market and a fourth interest rate hike for the year in December, home sales plunged across the Charleston region at year's end, sending sales 1.4 percent down for the year over 2017's record-breaking numbers.
Residential transactions plummeted 17.1 percent last month with 1,287 homes changing hands at a median sales price of $275,000, up 2.3 percent over December 2017.
For the year, the total number of sales came in at 18,159, slightly down from the 18,410 sold in 2017, according to data released Wednesday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. The median price for all 12 months climbed to $266,500, up 6 percent or $15,000 over the previous year.
"It wasn't a bad year, considering 2017 was a record," said Wil Riley, CEO of the Realtors group.
"High demand for few homes for sale fueled price increases, but evidence is mounting that inventory will finally improve in 2019," the Realtors group said in its monthly report. "This may apply some downward pressure on prices for beleaguered home buyers."
The number of houses on the market fell to 5,109 in December, down 5 percent over the same month in 2017, according to the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service.
Inventory has steadily dropped since 2010, when nearly 9,100 homes were on the market in the hangover after the Deep Recession.
A more sustainable level to keep prices in check is about 6,500 or so homes on the market in the Charleston area, according to housing officials.
Negatively affecting the housing industry in 2018 were labor and lumber costs and rising interest rates, but two of those factors are not expected to be major players this year, according to Joey Von Nessen, a research economist at the University of South Carolina.
Lumber costs have come down, and the Federal Reserve has indicated it is likely to raise interest rates two times instead of four this year.
"That's very good news for housing," Von Nessen said.
Labor costs, however, are expected to go up as the demand to fill openings increases.
"We now have more jobs available than people to fill them," Von Nessen said. "That will put upward pressure on wages."
South Carolina ended the year with a 3.3 percent unemployment rate, better than the nation's 3.9 percent, and Von Nessen believes the state will see a jobless rate of 3.1 percent by the end of 2019.
The Charleston region has led the state in recent years in job growth as the automotive and aerospace industries expanded. Average hourly earnings jumped 3.1 percent last year in Charleston.
More people working and making more money will continue to drive the state's economy.
"This signals positive growth for housing," Von Nessen said.
After reaching a seven-year high last fall, long-term interest rates have fallen in recent weeks.
The rate on a 30-year mortgage held steady, averaging 4.45 percent in the latest report released last Thursday from financier Freddie Mac. The rate on a 15-year loan stood at an average of 3.88 percent.
"Housing markets remain on solid footing," Von Nessen said.