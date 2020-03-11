Charleston home sales jumped in February before coronavirus spread to SC

Falling interest rates stimulated the home-buying market across the Charleston region in February before concerns mounted in March over the effect of coronavirus on the economy.

Residential real estate transactions jumped 4.4 percent compared to the same month a year ago, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

The spread of coronavirus did reach the Charleston region or South Carolina this month, so the trade group said home sales were not affected in February.

If there's a silver lining for the real estate market from the mushrooming health crisis, it's that borrowing costs are falling for prospective home buyers, said Bobette Fisher, association president.

"It has given us the lowest interest rates in 50 years," Fisher said. "It will be interesting to see what happens in March, but our market is still very busy."

She said she has not seen any pullback from buyers, even after the virus set off violent swings in the stock market this month.

February's uptick in sales followed 20 percent gains both in January and December.

Last month, 1,302 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $295,000, a price up nearly 11 percent or almost $29,000 more than in February 2019.

The higher sales volume reflected Charleston's "strong local economy" while price increases point to the region's ongoing affordability issues as demand outpaces the supply of available homes, Fisher said.

"The recent drop in interest rates will likely drive even more buyers into the market and, while it will impact the overall purchase price, the influx of more buyers may increase the imbalance of supply and demand in the market," Fisher said.

Through the first two months of the year, 2,460 homes sold at a median price of $290,000. Sales for the year are up 12 percent while the price is 9 percent.

By the numbers Charleston County Feb. home sales: 668

Median price: $320,613

Homes on market: 2,666 Berkeley County Feb. home sales: 348

Median price: $234,973

Homes on market: 930 Dorchester County Feb. home sales: 225

Median price: $224,490

Homes on market: 580 Colleton County Feb. home sales: 30

Median price: $411,500

Homes on market: 162 Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Note: The provided regional figure of 1,302 sales include 31 transactions handled by association members outside the four counties.

About 4,700 home listings were classified as "active" in February in the CHS Regional MLS, formerly the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service. That's down nearly 23 percent from a year earlier.

With home prices continuing to climb, mortgage rates have remained low and dipped March 6 to the lowest level since home loan financier Freddie Mac began tracking them in 1971.

The record-low rates came after the Federal Reserve trimmed borrowing costs by half of a percentage point to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The average rate on a 30-year home loan dropped to 3.29 percent. The average rate on a 15-year loan slipped to 2.79 percent.

While rates declined, Freddie Mac said mortgage applications jumped 10 percent during the last week of February from the same time one year ago and show no signs of slowing down, even amid coronavirus fears.

“Given these strong indicators in rates and sales, as well as recent increases in new construction, it’s clear the housing market continues to be a positive force for the broader economy,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Though it's unclear what effect, if any, the coronavirus will have on the real estate market going forward, property information provider CoreLogic believes low supply and high demand will continue to push U.S. home prices higher by 5.4 percent through next January.

The Charleston Realtors association adjusted its January sales figures slightly higher to 1,158 transactions. The median price of $287,523 was unchanged.