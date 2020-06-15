Charleston Harbour Club debuts in new WestEdge building after 25 years at former site

The cloth napkins are folded and ready. Seventy wine lockers await favorite selections. An outdoor dining terrace offers stunning views of the Ashley River.

Arched iron gates from a bank in France decorate the entrance to the corner dining room. Multicolored art pieces made from nautical maps adorn the walls near the bar and lounge.

Wooden countertops at the concierge and grab-and-go food stations are stained with tea, a nod to Charleston's tea-growing industry while another former Lowcountry crop, indigo, paints the ceiling blue above the bar. In the lady's powder room, a green vine grows against a pink wallpaper background.

The Charleston Harbour Club, an elegant, membership-based private dining and event venue, is taking a bow, debuting Monday on the entire seventh floor of the new glass exterior, multi-tenant office and research building called 22 WestEdge on the western side of the peninsula.

Making up nearly 18,000 square feet, the posh escape for the club's 850 members replaces a similar-sized facility at 35 Prioleau St. that functioned as the club's meeting place for the past 25 years on the eastern side of the peninsula.

In addition to the dining room and wine lockers, the club also includes private spaces for small gatherings, offices for those who need to catch up on some work, boardroom, bar, lounge and a ballroom that extends across almost the entire southern side of the club. The ballroom can be subdivided as well.

"We are really excited about this space," said Jim Coyne, founding partner and executive vice president of operations for Dallas-based BNG Hospitality, which took over ownership and management of the Harbour Club in 2018 from ClubCorp.

"There is nothing in Charleston that has this view and elevated space," Coyne said. "With Charleston being a wedding destination, we feel this will become an additional venue."

Sean Laney, founder and president of BNG, said the space was developed to appeal to a younger audience as well as traditional club members "who may be looking at client entertaining."

"We feel fortunate to have them here," said Mack Reese, a managing partner of Atlanta-based Gateway Ventures, which manages the new 22 WestEdge structure.

"It worked out well for us and them," he said. "They were on three floors of roughly the same size on Prioleau Street, and they wanted to be in a different location of about the same size. They are an excellent addition to the building."