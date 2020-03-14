Charleston firm to develop 2,500 acres along I-95 at SC border near Savannah

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston firm to develop 2,500 acres along I-95 near Savannah

Charleston-based Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development will develop Riverport Park, a 2,500-acre parcel that's bisected by Interstate 95 along the Savannah River in Jasper County.

“We view Riverport as one of the great mixed-use development opportunities in South Carolina," said Ben Gramling, president of Gramling Brothers. "Jasper County and the city of Hardeeville are the front gate of the Lowcountry — and the commercial and residential development opportunities in this important region are endless."

The developer cited increased activity at Savannah's port, about 10 miles from the site, as a contributor to the region's low vacancy rate and shortage of industrial space. The property is part of Dallas-based Stratford Land.

The city of Hardeeville expects the development of Riverport to increase traffic on certain interchanges along the interstate near the Georgia border and has applied to the state for financial help in constructing a new interchange at the three-mile marker in South Carolina.

About two-thirds of the construction costs will be paid for with local funds and landowner contributions, according to Michael Czymbor, Hardeeville city manager.

The project has the blessing of Gov. Henry McMaster.

"In the last decade, Jasper County has seen explosive growth from new residents," McMaster said. "The county’s rural infrastructure system has become outdated and inadequate to keep up with the needs brought on by increases in traffic volume. By not addressing these infrastructure needs, our economic development and job creation efforts may be placed at a disadvantage, one that may be very difficult to overcome."

Danny Black, president and CEO of the Southern Carolina Alliance, called the development "a game changer for an economically depressed area of the state overlooked for years."

Real estate transactions notched a 4.4 percent gain last month as buyers took advantage of falling mortgage interest rates. The effect of the novel coronavirus on home sales could have two faces in March: lower interest rates could stimulate sales but stock losses could crimp them.

By the numbers

3: Number of stores discount grocer Aldi will have in the Charleston region when it opens a new store in Summerville in April.

12: Number of cities tech-driven home repair firm PunchList of Charleston will be serving in April after opening a new office in Seattle.

547: Number of acres the University of South Carolina is buying in a floodplain near the Congaree River after the previous owner could not develop the property.

This week in real estate

+ Seed funding: Pawleys Island tech-enabled firm TFLiving raises $5 million to provide amenities to apartment complexes and commercial ventures.

+ Blessing in disguise?: A North Charleston church previously uprooted due to a road project is facing the same fate again, but some believe the move could offer an updated house of worship.

+ Erosion control: Building sunken breakwaters off South Carolina's coast to halt beach erosion has unclear future.

Jim and Judy Williams live in their Nexton home near Summerville. The retirees, both baby boomers, moved to the Charleston area from a Cincinnati suburb in 2015 to be closer to their grandchildren. Brad Nettles/Staff

Homebuying tips: Origin SC offers guidance on financing, credit and related information for those in the hunt to buy a home at different times and places throughout March.

Mortgage gathering: The American Mortgage Conference is set to meet in downtown Charleston in May unless the novel coronavirus affects it.

