Charleston Farms works to improve its image but doesn't want to lose affordability

NORTH CHARLESTON — Charleston Farms and the city have long worked together to improve safety and bring progress to one of the city's oldest neighborhoods.

Recently, a group of residents, church volunteers and police officers collected more than 25 bags of trash. It was one of the latest collaborative actions taken to help improve the image of Charleston Farms, a diverse, working-class community.

“It’s showing that we care and that we are invested," said Jillian Hollingsworth, president of the neighborhood association.

But as city officials and community leaders work to improve the quality of life in Charleston Farms, which has struggled with crime over the years, they don't want to see the area become unaffordable to North Charleston residents.

The neighborhood is still among the most affordable in Charleston County. There are several homes in Charleston Farms for sale under $200,000. That's in a county where the median price for home sales in February was $345,475.

The neighborhood is also just north of Park Circle, a growing, mixed-use community where some homes have risen into the $400,000 range.

But Charleston Farms hasn't seen the level of gentrification that's occurred in other parts of the Lowcountry, such as on the peninsula, said state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, who grew up in Charleston Farms.

That isn't to say that land prices in the North Charleston neighborhood haven't gone up. But longtime residents aren't being priced out of the area, Pendarvis said.

He said it's because of the lack of commercial development nearby. There's a Bojangles and a Waffle House at the corner of Sumner Avenue and North Rhett Avenue. A few other businesses are close, but there haven't been any major commercial projects that have substantially increased property values, Pendarvis said.

But rents have been rising in the community, prompting concern among Pendarvis and others who want to see the area remain safe and affordable.

Improving the community

Mayor Keith Summey said the city has worked for decades with community members to help improve Charleston Farms, which stretches from Dutton Avenue to North Rhett Avenue.

One of the first projects he did as mayor, a role he assumed in 1994, was to establish a community center that also served as a substation for the Police Department.

Increasing law enforcement presence has helped make the neighborhood more safe to a degree, Summey said.

Violent crime incidents declined by more than 30 percent in the neighborhood from 2016 to 2019, according to data provided by the North Charleston Police Department. However, violent offenses picked up in 2020 by almost 50 percent, according to NCPD.

Among indications that the area is safer than in years past are new housing developments.

Summey pointed to a subdivision off Runnymeade Lane comprising 20 homes that was built in the past 15 years. There also are plans for 18 single-family homes and 27 single-family attached units on Sumner Avenue.

The mayor hopes Charleston Farms, where 50 percent of residents are renters, will see more homeownership. He said he's glad new housing is coming into the area. “This is a project that we’ve been working on for a very long time."

Neighborhood residents have worked to develop a strong relationship with the city to help bring about results. Sometimes, a simple phone call helped get things in motion.

For example, a pothole on a road leading into the Filbin Creek Apartments was filled soon after Hollingsworth contacted the city about it.

The municipality has helped out in other ways. North Charleston created Ellis Park in the community years ago as a way to help improve quality of life.

More recently, several police officers were part of a group of more than 25 volunteers who picked up litter throughout the neighborhood. Hollingsworth wants to host the event once a month so people can maintain a visible presence in the community.

Another community initiative in the works that could bring people together to create a more positive image of the area is a plan to revitalize a community garden. The space, near the community center in Charleston Farms, would be a joint effort between Charleston Farms and neighboring Oak Terrace Preserve, Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth frequently attends the city's Planning Commission meetings and offers public comment anytime Charleston Farms is on the agenda.

"It’s easy for an area to be overlooked if nobody’s bringing attention to the issues to the city," she said.

A key issue moving forward will be the intersection of Attaway and Sumner Avenue, where there's a building that once served as a furniture store and another serving as a convenience shop.

Residents have raised safety concerns about the furniture building and also about the convenience store, where there's been criminal activity over the years.

Hollingsworth has asked the city to look into possibly purchasing the furniture store site and turning it into a community space. She also said the city should consider encouraging management at the convenience store to be more involved in the community, which she feels could help reduce crime.

Summey said cameras were installed at the convenience store years ago to help address the crime problem. He said he isn't aware of what the property owner plans for the former furniture site.

"Honestly, it would fit with additional housing being there," he said.

'Not all about the money'

Richard Robinson owns eight rental properties in Charleston Farms. He's observed the rise in housing costs. Robinson said he's seen rental listings for one-bedroom apartments for $800 to $900 a month.

"That's completely outrageous," he said.

Robinson said he rents his properties for "less than market rate." He said not everyone can work at high-paying jobs and that grocery store clerks and fast-food employees also need decent places to live. Robinson said he's made a personal commitment to try to keep his properties at reasonable prices.

"In some cases, it's not all about the money," he said.

Dave Crane, a longtime resident who previously served as neighborhood president, feels that affordability is the top issue for the community moving forward.

He is also pleased to see the partnership between the neighborhood and city and wants those cooperative efforts continue.

Crane recalls in the late '80s and throughout the '90s when drug activity and other crimes became a big problem in Charleston Farms. Things have gotten better. He attributes that to the neighborhood and the city working together.