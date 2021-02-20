Charleston development firm expands into Atlanta apartment market in $73M deal

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston developer branches into Atlanta apartment market

With several multifamily developments completed or under construction in the Lowcountry, Charleston-based Middle Street Partners is partnering with a Los Angeles-based firm to expand into the Atlanta apartment market in a $73 million deal.

Focused on multifamily investments across the Southeast, Middle Street Partners recently broke ground on a six-story project near Grant Park on the BeltLine’s expanding Southside Trail at 1015 Boulevard SE.

Middle Street is partnering with Los Angeles-based Pacific Coast Capital Partners to build the 323-unit development by 2023. The first units could be ready by November 2022 on the 3.5-acre site. Both companies have offices in Atlanta.

Apartments will range from studio to two-bedroom units, averaging 729 square feet for all units.

The project will include 5,000 square feet of BeltLine frontage retail and commercial space. An underground parking garage will be the first of its kind on the Southside Trail.

As part of Atlanta's inclusionary zoning policy, 15 percent of the homes will be available at 80 percent of area median income.

"We are big believers in intown Atlanta and the Atlanta BeltLine," said Johnson Bazzel, senior partner at Middle Street Partners and an Atlanta native. "I believe the strength of our region and the strength of our intown neighborhoods will continue to outperform over time."

Homes will feature designer cabinetry and lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel and gas appliances, island sinks and top-control dishwashers, along with dedicated office spaces designed with new work-from-home policies in mind.

Amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center, courtyard pool, dog park and coworking spaces with direct BeltLine view and access. The project sits two blocks south of Grant Park and its recently completed $38 million renovation. It's also directly north of Boulevard Crossing Park, which is set to expand to 25 acres in the next few years.

"This community illustrates MSP’s commitment to and investment in Atlanta," said Ryan Knapp, founder and managing partner at Middle Street Partners. "This is a pivotal step in our growth as we expand into new markets throughout the Southeast."

Middle Street co-founder Adam Monroe said the company wants to make its mark outside of the Charleston area, where it has several completed developments and another 304 units called Atlantic on Romney that's expected to start construction in April on the upper peninsula.

He pointed to Atlanta's expanding job market and the Beltline's continued growth as reasons to be bullish on the development near Grant Park.

Renters in the Charleston area saw price increases in every submarket in January, ranging from $1,039 to $1,478. Click here to see which area offers the best rates.

By the numbers

143,500: Total square footage of 10 retail and restaurant sites coming to a new shopping center in North Charleston. Several national retailers have already signed on.

91: Number of rooms that will become available in the spring at the renovated and rebranded Ryder Hotel, formerly the King Charles Inn in downtown Charleston.

23: Number of rental homes coming to Summerville where residents and officials say were blindsided by the development.

This week in real estate

+ Inn history: A North Charleston motel that's being restored is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

+ Adaptive reuse: A former Bi-Lo supermarket in Mount Pleasant has been transformed into a 50,000-square-foot space that can be used for office, medical or retail tenants. It's called The Shelmore.

+ Fuel line: A Tampa-based real estate company wants to build a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store where Miller Cadillac once operated near Mathis Ferry Road and Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Lumber prices are through the roof, adding $16,000 to average home price

A coalescing of low supply and high demand, do-it-yourself home improvement projects and the rush to buy new homes with rock-bottom borrowing costs more than doubled the price of lumber since before the pandemic began.

