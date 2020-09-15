Charleston developer sells 2 adjacent homes in Mount Pleasant for combined $11.1 million

A pair of waterfront Mount Pleasant homes owned by a Charleston real estate developer recently fetched a combined $11.1 million.

Anthony McAlister sold the 6,584-square-foot residence at 235 Bennett St. in Mount Pleasant's Old Village for $7.35 million and a 1,799-square-foot guest house on an adjoining lot at 237 Bennett St. for $3.75 million in late August.

The buyer of both properties is a Delaware corporation called 235 B St. LLC. The transaction was handled privately without agents.

McAlister bought the two-story, five-bedroom and 6½-bathroom house at 235 Bennett St. for $2.75 million in 2002. He purchased the one-story, three-bedroom and two-bathroom house at 237 Bennett for $2.25 million in 2007.

The higher-priced home, built in 1820, sold for just shy of the $7.5 million record price paid in 2010 for the 7,015-square-foot abode overlooking Charleston Harbor nearby at 100 Beach St. at the mouth of Shem Creek. Randall Friedman and his wife, Donna, still hold the record for the priciest home in Mount Pleasant.

McAlister did not immediately respond for comment.

Nancy Hoy with Carolina One Real Estate didn't handle the sale of the McAlister properties, but she lives in the Old Village, has experience selling historic properties in the area and said interest remains high for homes in the area just off Coleman Boulevard near Shem Creek.

On Monday, she helped sell another property at 202 Bank St. to an undisclosed family from New York for $5.495 million. The 6,740-square-foot, two-story waterfront dwelling includes six bedrooms and 6 1/2 baths. The previous owners paid $4.875 million in 2017, according to Charleston County land records.

"The market is really, really strong (in the Old Village)," she said. "A lot of out-of-area buyers are very interested in the area."

Hoy said most of the high-end buyers usually look in the Old Village, downtown Charleston or Sullivan's Island when they express interest in the Charleston area.

"The Old Village is middle ground, and it's higher than Sullivan's," she said. "I think you get a lot more for your money and a good lifestyle. People feel good about living there."

She also said people who look downtown may be concerned about flooding while those who look to Sullivan's may consider that it's a barrier island.

"You can live in the Old Village and be equidistant between downtown and Sullivan's," Hoy said. "Kids can ride their bikes to school, and the historic homes are beautiful."