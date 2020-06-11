Charleston County officials forced to postpone vote on Joseph Floyd Manor assistance

The County Council's Finance Committee had been slated to vote on a needs assessment and budget for Joseph Floyd Manor that was to be presented by Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board Chairman George Dawson.

"We get an email from (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) this afternoon saying we understand that Mr. Dawson is coming with this plan but he hasn't vetted it with his board," Elliott Summey, Charleston County Council chairman, told The Post and Courier following the meeting. "They copied the board and said you can't do that. You can't unilaterally do that."

Dawson told council members that his board hadn't voted on the proposed plan even though council members had asked him on May 28 to come back with that plan in time for Thursday's finance committee meeting.

"Bottom line though is I'd love to hear an update, but as far as a plan and an ask for money from this council, (that) needs to be vetted by your board," Summey said to Dawson. "I'd love to hear an update ... but they need to get their stuff figured out, and that board, the vote of that body needs to happen in order to request anything from us. Y'all met on Friday. Y'all could have brought us a ratified plan today."

County Councilman Henry Darby also expressed dismay and chastised Dawson for not coming prepared with a plan for the board to vote on.

"What bothers me the most is when you give people expectations you don’t want them to be false expectations," Darby said. "That’s what grieves me the most. I’m disappointed."

Nevertheless, the councilman argued for hearing the housing chairman's plan, a move that other council members and Summey said could be inappropriate because Councilwoman Anna Johnson had already moved to table the item entirely.

Several council members including Summey said they were sympathetic to the plight of Joseph Floyd Manor residents, but that they wanted to follow procedure and make sure any action taken was done correctly.

Darby argued that the council shouldn't get tied up with the rules and that they should hear the plan, even if they can't vote on anything.

"We're not acting on it," he said. "We're hearing it."

But Summey stood firm, saying that he was fine with hearing about anything the Housing Authority was doing to clean up the building, get rid of vermin and improve living conditions.

"But I'm not hearing a plan that hasn't been vetted by the board," he said.

Eventually, Johnson's motion passed and the decision was put off to a future date.

In May, The Post and Courier first reported about Joseph Floyd Manor residents’ concerns.

Visits to the 12-story building on Mount Pleasant Street revealed infestations of bedbugs, rats, cockroaches and other vermin, as well as overall poor living conditions in which residents complained of lax building security, drug dealers, violence, elevators constantly breaking and other issues.

A week after the report, key officials toured the building to get a firsthand look. They came away from the visit pledging swift action.

Work at the building is underway to get rid of bedbugs and take care of other issues, but a long-term fix for the building has not yet been decided on.

The Housing Authority's former CEO, James Williams, was fired by the authority's board last month, but earlier had told The Post and Courier he did his best to clean and repair the building with his limited funding.

In a phone call with area officials earlier this month, federal housing authorities said they would come inspect the Manor during the week of July 13. The building's last federal inspection was in February 2018.