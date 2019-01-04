Charleston County is buying a mostly vacant shopping center on Remount Road for $4 million, double what it sold for in 2017.
“Yeah, it’s twice what they paid for it, but there’s nothing else that meets our needs," said County Council Chairman Vic Rawl. “We’re pretty satisfied with the price, to be honest."
The Remount Village Shopping Center was anchored by a Bi-Lo grocery store until it closed in 2016. The property was sold in December 2017 for $2 million to a real estate partnership whose managers include Ed Navarro, known in the Charleston area for buying distressed properties, including part of the Carolina Park development in Mount Pleasant and the Bowman Place shopping center.
Charleston County agreed to buy the shopping center for twice the price, seven months after the Navarro-affiliated Itac Remount LLC bought it. On Thursday night, County Council took steps to complete the sale, funding the purchase with proceeds from a 2017 borrowing.
“Bottom line is, Ed (Navarro) and them bought it at a fire sale, and we’re paying what it’s worth," said Councilman Elliott Summey, a commercial real estate professional.
The deal is part of a larger plan to vacate and sell a larger and much more valuable property the county owns at 995 Morrison Drive, a development hot spot on the upper Charleston peninsula. New high-rise apartments are under construction along the street, and a craft brewery sits near the county's property.
“We got an appraisal done of the Morrison Drive property and it was, like, 'Whoa, we should sell this,'" Summey said.
The price has not been disclosed, but land in that area has been selling for millions of dollars per acre.
The county previously explored selling the 8-acre Morrison Drive property, home to parking lots and warehouse-style buildings constructed in 1973. Sleveral years ago, a plan to sell it to a student apartment developer fell through after the city of Charleston rezoned the site.
This year, the county has been negotiating a potential sale with the owners of 160-acre Laurel Island, a former garbage dump where a massive development is planned near Morrison Drive. The city, which wants to extend Cool Blow Street through the middle of the property, also has been involved.
One hitch in any plan to sell the 995 Morrison property is county's long term lease with the state's Disabilities Board of Charleston County. The agency uses the site for a day program for autistic clients and those with head and spine injuries.
The Remount Road shopping center purchase would give the Disabilities Board a new home, with space it would own rather than lease, essentially buying the state-run board out of its lease.
“I think it will be a positive thing for us," said Disabilities Board Executive Director Evelyn Turner. “The county has been a good friend to us for a long time."
The county also plans to use some space at the shopping center for storage, replacing warehouse space it would lose at Morrison Drive.
Rawl and Summey said the county couldn't move the Disabilities Board to the 23-acre former Charleston Naval Hospital property in North Charleston, where the county plans to build new offices, because the board needs a large building with tall ceilings and a loading bay, which the former Bi-Lo offers.
The shopping center the county is buying is bracketed by Family Dollar and Dollar General stores. Other shopping center tenants include the China Wok restaurant and a Cricket wireless store.
Wednesday afternoon, only 10 cars sat in the expansive parking lot.