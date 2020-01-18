You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston in top 11 U.S. sites to settle down after getting married

Choosing the right life partner is probably the biggest decision in a person can make. Deciding where to settle down is a close second.

A new survey by online wedding firm Destify says Columbia, Charleston and Savannah are all in the top 11 places in the country to set up house after tying the knot.

After looking at 300 cities and comparing them based on median household income, median home value, number of newlyweds, cost of raising a child and the number of restaurants and dining options, Destify selected Columbia as the best place in South Carolina. It ranks No. 5.

Columbia offers a median household income of $47,236, a median home cost of nearly $140,000, 17 percent newlyweds and 267 dining options per 100,000 residents. The Capital City's overall affordability score comes in at 80 out of 100.

Charleston just missed the top 10 at No. 11 with an overall affordability score of 60. While Holy City's median household income is higher at $61,367, a median home cost comes in at $319,000. Twenty percent are newlyweds and the Port City offers 281 dining options per 100,000 residents.

Savannah ranks No. 8 with an affordability score of 75 while Pittsburgh tops the list at No. 1 with an affordability score of 90.

Others in the top 10 include St. Louis; Orlando; Atlanta; Baltimore; Little Rock, Ark.; and Tyler and Irving, Texas. The number of newlyweds was based on a percentage of the average newlywed population in each town for ages 25-34.

In a year of up-and-down sales and depressed showings, the Charleston area posted a new record in home sales in 2019 amid lower interest rates, plenty of jobs and a surging economy.

By the numbers

18: Number of supermarkets Harris Teeter will have in the Charleston area when the new store at West Ashley Circle Shopping Center opens in February.

30: Number of acres the town of Summerville will purchase for $6.5 million near the Woodlands Mansion to keep it from being developed for luxury apartments.

285,000: Amount in dollars that a new condominium development in Mount Pleasant will be considered affordable "workforce housing."

This week in real estate

+ Buzz saws: Residents in the state's highest-priced ZIP code of Sullivan's Island will soon lose nearly 250 palmetto trees when Dominion Energy cuts them down near power lines.

+ Short list: Mount Pleasant, the state's fourth-largest city, aims to lower building heights along several key corridors in another move to rein in growth in one of the fastest-growing towns in the U.S.

+ Public hearing: DOT officials will hold a meeting Jan. 23 to gather input on the third phase of the extension of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville.

The Society at Laurens will include 148 luxury apartment units in three buildings between Society and George streets, with Laurens Street dividing the development. Rendering/LS3P

Homeownership: Origin SC will sponsor seminars throughout the month of January at different times and places for first-time homebuyers on credit and other financial issues.

Seven steps: Real estate company Keller Williams will offer a workshop on how to close, market and service listings.

