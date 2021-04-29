Charleston church site slated to be redeveloped into $40M, 250-unit apartment building

A Charleston church is the latest peninsular structure slated to be replaced with a large-scale apartment building.

Developers paid $4 million in March for the 1.6-acre site of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church at 584 Meeting St. and plan to build a five-story, 250-unit multifamily project called Boulevard Apartments.

JJR Development of Charleston is partnering with MCZ Development of Chicago, which is relocating to the Lowcountry, for the estimated $40 million multifamily investment.

The church congregation plans to relocate to a 3.5-acre site it is in the process of acquiring near Cross County and Dorchester roads in North Charleston, according to church attorney Dwayne Green.

The church membership will continue to worship at the existing site until construction is completed on the new sanctuary site. If all goes as planned, the congregation will move into the North Charleston site in late 2022.

"They have been very kind to allow them to continue to hold services there," Green said of the new property owners.

He expects the church's new land purchase to be completed in about three months.

"The new location will provide an excellent opportunity for the church to grow," Green said. "A lot of the deacons live in that corridor."

Construction on the apartment development is not expected to begin for about a year or so after plans make their way through city review channels, said Jeffrey Roberts with JJR Development. He believes it will take about 16 months to build the new mixed-use complex.

Plans for the new apartment building include retail space along Meeting and Stuart streets on the ground floor as well as a courtyard and pool on the second level above interior parking.

The new apartments will include studio and one- and two-bedroom units.

"We don't see a market for three bedrooms," Roberts said. "That could change, and we are adaptable."

He said it's too early to set a rental price on the units, but it will be at the market rate when the building is completed.

"We believe it's well-timed," he said. "We see a tremendous impetus of growth coming to the Charleston area that will fill up any vacancy overhang at present."

He believes the explosive development occurring on the upper peninsula and that part of Meeting Street will make it "a very vibrant part of town."

Roberts said the church was built in 1990 after the congregation left its longtime site at 53 N. Nassau St., where it had been located since 1939. The former church site was later purchased by the South Carolina Department of Transportation for construction of the Ravenel Bridge.

The church, which started construction on an annex but ran into financial problems and stopped work on the building, decided to sell the house of worship to settle its debt a few years ago.

A buyer was lined up but discovered some environmental issues with lead in the soil since the site was once an automobile dealership. The suitor walked away from the deal to avoid the cleanup costs.

"It was a major factor in it getting off the tracks," Green said.

JRR Development became involved since Roberts knew some of the church leaders and offered to step in.

"We partnered with the church, paid off their debt and worked on the voluntary cleanup with (the state Department of Health and Environmental Control) and the church," Roberts said. "It's an extraordinary feel-good relationship."

The church, Green said, was "cash poor and land rich" and decided to tap into its land value to satisfy its financial obligations.

He called the developers' purchase price "fair" and said the church is in a "much better financial condition" now.

For perspective on the value of the peninsular property, Green said the church paid $300,000 for the site at 584 Meeting in 1980. The sale price represents a 1233 percent increase over four decades.

The developers also are working with Trident Construction to help design the congregation's new sanctuary in North Charleston.

The proposed apartment site is adjacent to the former Regis Milk plant where the city's Board of Architectural Review recently voted to allow the demolition of all but a small historic portion of the collection of buildings at 578 Meeting.

Georgia-based Flournoy Development Group plans to build a 225-unit multifamily building on the former Regis site between Stuart and Johnson streets.