A dome-capped peninsular Charleston church dating back to the mid-20th century wants to tear down a few structures and build something new.
The Grecian Society of South Carolina will ask the city's Board of Architectural Review for permission to raze the Hellenic Center, a Sunday School building and the Parish House at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity at 30 Race St., all built near the middle of the past century.
In their place, the group wants to erect a one- and two-story building to serve as the Hellenic Center and Social Hall on the property, where the church holds the annual Charleston Greek Festival each May.
The BAR meets Wednesday to consider the demolition proposal and conceptual approval of the new structure.
More multifamily
On Johns Island, a new apartment development is in the works.
Property owner River Road Associates will ask Charleston's Design Review Board Tuesday for conceptual approval for an apartment project on 20 undeveloped acres at 0 River Road near the Forest at Fenwick development across from the historic Fenwick Hall Plantation. The site is just west of the Maybank Highway intersection. The number of units was not immediately available.
Just to the west on an adjacent 10-acre parcel on Stardust Way, EYC Companies of Folly Beach is requesting approval of a subdivision concept plan for the first phase of the Forest at Fenwick. EYC did not respond to a request on the number of proposed homes last week.
Savannah-bound
The commercial real estate firm Avison Young is headed to Charleston's sister city to the south.
The Toronto-based agency's local affiliate is opening an office in Savannah to broaden its base in Georgia and southeastern South Carolina. Commercial real estate industry veteran Michael Bone, formerly principal and senior vice president of SVN, will lead the office. He will focus on industrial, office and investment brokerage services.
Show time
Charleston Home + Design Show runs Jan. 25-27 at the Gaillard Center at 95 Calhoun St. in downtown Charleston.
At 11 a.m. Jan. 26, for the first time at the show, members of Charleston's Board of Architectural Review will participate in a forum to explain how building materials are reviewed and why some are acceptable and others not. Afterward, a showcase will feature modern products that mimic historic materials.
Also part of the show, attendees can sit for up to 30 minutes with an interior designer or architect for free design advice. To schedule an appointment, call 843-577-7652. Participants also should bring floor plans, sample swatches, photos and ideas.
Interior designers will be available 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25, while both designers and architects will take reservations 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 and noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 27.
At 3 p.m. Jan. 25, when admission is free, experts from Charleston’s top pool companies will answer questions about what every pool buyer should know ahead of time.
General admission on Saturday and Sunday is $7, but it falls to $2 each day after 2 p.m. The event runs 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27. A VIP party takes place 6-9 p.m. Jan. 25. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to http://charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com/ for more information.