Charleston buys back parking garage for $26.9 million after it gifted land for development

The City of Charleston purchased a parking garage on quickly developing Morrison Drive that sits on land the local government gifted in 2013 on the promise it would one day become a tech-focused business center.

That promise comes to fruition early next year with the opening of the 6-story, 92,000-square-foot Charleston Tech Center. The city leased the land to the Charleston Digital Corridor for $1 per year. Under the deal's terms, the business accelerator would see to it that the building was constructed and fill it with early-stage and technology companies — as well as an accompanying parking garage.

The price tag for the garage and business center is $54 million, according to the developer, Charleston-based private equity firm Iron Bridge Capital Partners.

The city bought the garage for $26.9 million, the Digital Corridor announced Monday.

Work began on the development in July 2019. It is finishing up on schedule and on budget despite lockdowns and an economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the project has been a long time coming: The Charleston Digital Corridor first outlined the idea in 2013. The city bought the two acres on the corner of Morrison Drive and Conroy Street for $1.8 million in late 2013, according to county property records. Leaders initially hoped it would be open for business by the summer of 2016.

“Today, we’re proud to see another puzzle piece of our vision to build an economically resilient community come to fruition,” said Ernest Andrade, the Digital Corridor's director.

The 816-space garage opens to the public this month.

Matthew Frohlich, the city's deputy chief finance officer, said 15 percent of the garage will be open to transient parking. Some of the spaces have been set aside for the nearby Meeting Street Academy. Frohlich said it is hard to predict how much revenue the new facility will bring into the city's coffers, but no parking will be offered for free or on discount.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Andrade said rates for people who work at the center and use the public garage will be the same as the city charges elsewhere, roughly $125 per month for weekday use.

Seventy percent of the office space available was already leased by early December. Aside from the Digital Corridor, developer Iron Bridge Capital also reserved a space for itself.

The development also attracted tech companies based outside of Charleston but with presences in town, including software companies PlanSource, an Orlando, Fl.-based company in the human resources space, and Iowa-based Workiva, which makes enterprise-wide technology for many large businesses.

Conrex Property Management, which has developed a software platform to connect renters with affordable homes, is leasing the majority of one of the floors.

Another signed and sealed tenant is Atlatl, a Charleston-grown startup that helps its customers create 3D visualizations of their products. Justin Scott, Atlatl's CEO, said in a statement the building's format fits in to the company's working culture and could help attract new talent.

"We share the same vision with the Charleston Tech Center of creating talent density in one area so that employees benefit not only from an amazing office but from the vibrant tech community in the building," Scott said.

Some of those modern amenities include a napping room, a podcast studio, conference rooms and outdoor ping pong. The bottom floor of the development was set aside for retail and restaurant space.

The developers also built in upgraded lighting and filtered ventilation intended to keep the building COVID-19 free. Plans also call for a second office building to be developed on the land, and parking in the new garage has been set aside for that project as well.