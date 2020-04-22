Charleston-based Refuel chain buys land in Goose Creek; Parker's Kitchens to open new site

A Charleston-based convenience store chain will add a new store in a growing Goose Creek subdivision.

Refuel Operating Co. recently paid $1.4 million for a 2-acre parcel on U.S. Highway 17-A and 2nd Avenue in the developing Carnes Crossroads community. An affiliate of the Daniel Island Company previously owned the tract.

Refuel, headed by Mark Jordan of Sullivan's Island, is building another store on Brighton Park Boulevard near Nexton Parkway in the Nexton community near Summerville. Another is in the works for Sullivan's Island and Cainhoy Plantation in Berkeley County.

In the Charleston area, Refuel currently has two locations in Mount Pleasant and one each in Goose Creek and West Ashley and on Daniel Island. Several others can be found throughout the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.

Also, Parker's Kitchen recently opened its sixth convenience store in the Charleston region and will welcome customers to its seventh store in the area on April 30.

The Savannah-based company launched the shop at 1140 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. April 16 and will open a new store at 1000 Linger Longer Drive off U.S. Highway 17A south of Summerville in one week.

The next store planned for the Charleston area will be on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. It's expected to open in the fall.

Market space

An expansion is underway at a northern Mount Pleasant shopping center.

Work has begun on a 12,612-square-foot building in the Walmart-anchored Market at Oakland Shopping Center off U.S. Highway 17.

The addition will be located on an undeveloped parcel at 1100 Oakland Market Road between Ironclad Alley and Proprietors Place.

The new building, being developed by Oakland Properties LLC near a traffic circle, will include several new tenant spaces in front of East Bay Deli and across from Starbucks coffee shop.

The project is continuing during the pandemic, managing member Adam Ferrara of Ferrara-Buist of Charlotte and North Charleston said.

More fuel

A Mount Pleasant grocery store is moving forward with plans to add fuel pumps.

Harris Teeter at 2035 Highway 41 near the Rivertowne subdivision has submitted plans to the town to add a gas depot on a vacant parcel near the store.

The Design Review Board will consider plans April 29.