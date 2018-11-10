Frampton Construction Co., LLC, recently built a new service center for a Virginia-headquartered shipping business, standing as its ninth project for the regional transportation venture.
The contractor, which has offices in Charleston and in Charlotte, finished the 32,991-square foot building for Fredericksburg, Virginia-based Southeastern Freight Lines in a year's time. Now more than double its original size, the center sits on close to 15 acres off Jefferson Davis Highway and adjacent to Interstate 95 near the lines' home base.
According to Frampton director Keaton Green, the commercial construction firm is honored by and grateful for its long-term relationship with Southeastern Freight Lines.
The latest project shows how "as a team, we're committed to delivering excellence, no matter the hurdles," Green says. "Although we encountered unforeseen rock during site work and added an entire office remodel, the team worked together to deliver the project within the original schedule," he says. "Our goal, as for every project, is to continuously improve and deliver a product that’s even better than the last." Green thanked the freight lines company "for trusting us with their business time and again, and we look forward to the next build."
Frampton's service center work also included a 40-door dock expansion, 4,268-square-foot warehouse addition and remodel of the existing 4,203-square foot office. The company re-painted the property, added landscaping and resurfaced the front employee parking lot. The service center now houses 77 dock doors, positioning it to better serve the company's fleet along Virginia's busy Interstate 95 corridor, Frampton notes.
The company partnered with Robert Johnson Architects and Civil Engineer Hoyt + Berenyi to complete the work, which started in September 2017.
Southeastern Freight Lines describes itself as a leading provider of "regional less-than-truckload" transportation services, to handle smaller shipments over shorter distances than national, long-haul truckers.
In turn, Frampton Construction handles projects in the Carolinas and beyond that involve planning and design support, pre-construction, construction services and sustainability work. Visit http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.