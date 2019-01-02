A Johns Island supermarket is set for a big makeover in the new year.
An extensive overhaul of the Food Lion at 2770 Maybank Highway will begin Jan. 29, according to a site plan.
Store manager Denise Foster said Wednesday she has been told little about the scheduled work, but that plans call for a total redo of the store's inside. She is unsure if plans call for any work on the facade. The undertaking is expected to carry into the middle of the year, she said.
A company spokesperson said Wednesday plans have not been announced.
The 38,000-square-foot grocery store opened in 1998 at Maybank Highway and River Road.
Plans for a Harris Teeter supermarket have been in the works for several years across the street, but nothing has materialized.
Now serving
Not far down the road, Johns Island's newest dining spot opened just before the holidays.
Seafood restaurant The Royal Tern can be found at 3005 Maybank Highway. It also offers steak, chicken and sandwiches from its wood-fired grill. It's a product of partners and brothers John Williams and Ben Williams. David Pell is the chef. All are restaurant-industry veterans.
Dollars and cents
A new discount store is rising in rural Berkeley County.
Dollar General has started work at U.S. Highway 17A and S.C. Highway 41 in Jamestown where the Hell Hole Swamp Festival is usually held. It was originally set to open in November, but a February opening is now targeted.
The festival, set for April 27, is moving east to the Steel Shed at 116 Steel Shed Lane off S.C. Highway 45, according to event secretary Douglas Guerry.
Night moves
Charleston City Market's Night Market is ready to start accepting applications for the upcoming season.
The market opens March 15 and runs through the end of December each Friday and Saturday on Market Street between Church and East Bay streets. It's open 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. From May through August, it's open on Thursday, too.
The event, started in 2013 as an artisan and hand-crafted market, has grown to more than 100 different kinds of artists and is billed as the largest art market in the Southeast.
Applications will be accepted Monday through Jan. 29. Spaces are open only to those residing in South Carolina and for the Night Market only.
For applications, go to: https://tinyurl.com/ybtn58ps.
Marketing the market
The Johns Island Farmers Market returns Saturday for its sixth year.
Open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday, the market is on the campus of Charleston Collegiate School at 2024 Academy Drive on Johns Island. It offers farmers, artisans, food trucks and music.
Market owners and operators Frasier Block and Blue Laughters say it's the only market in Charleston that makes sure all products offered are locally sourced. Go to www.johnsislandfarmersmarket.com for details.
Giving back
A Charleston-area fast-food restaurant group will donate a portion of sales Friday to benefit the family of a volunteer firefighter killed in a car accident in November.
Rising Biscuits LLC, the Charleston franchisee for Bojangles', will give 10 percent of sales from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the Ashley River Firefighter's Association.
The money will benefit the family of Katherine "Katie" Dube, a 23-year-old Summerville resident, mother of two girls and volunteer firefighter with both the Ashley River and Cross Rural fire departments. She died Nov. 28.
“One of our valued unit directors, Kyle Phillips, is also a volunteer firefighter and brought this to our leadership team to discuss," said Rising Biscuits managing partner Fisher Easterling. "We didn’t hesitate to involve our Bojangles’ locations across Charleston and are honored to give back to the family of a treasured member of the community.”
Participating Bojangles’ locations include: 1644 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant; 740 Folly Road, Charleston; 121 Main Road, Johns Island; 2508 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston; and 431A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek.
Inquiries regarding additional monetary or gift donations may be directed to the Ashley River Fire Department at 8045 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, S.C. 29418, or go to www.ashleyriverfire.com.