Charleston-area restaurant closing while 4 other food-and-beverage venues are in the works

The restaurant and retail business continues to evolve across the Charleston region with one venue closing, four others in the works and another relocating.

South of Summerville, the only restaurant in the developing Summers Corner community will soon turn out the lights.

Corner House Café at 1609 Beech Hill Road is slated to close April 3, according to a shop owner Jacki Mariest.

Mariest said she was notified by a lawyer with homebuilder Lennar, which owns and is developing Summers Corner, in early March that the company would not be renewing her lease when it expires in June. Rather than wait until then, and to give her 10 employees an earlier chance to land a new job, Mariest said she decided to go ahead and close.

Mariest said Lennar did not offer a reason for not renewing the lease after the restaurant's nearly four years at the location.

"A lot of homeowners are real upset because this was one of their amenities," Mariest said.

A Lennar representative did not offer a reason for not renewing the lease but said a new occupant could be announced soon.

"We have a number of prospective new tenants we believe will be embraced and enjoyed by the community," said Jason Byham, Charleston division president. "We have no intention of leaving it vacant."

In a Facebook post, Mariest thanked her customers for their support over the past four years.

"You have always stood by our side, especially during COVID," she said. "We are not closing due to COVID or a lack of community support."

An online petition to try to change the landlord's mind had garnered roughly 2,000 signatures by March 30.

Lennar has about 500 houses in Summers Corner with another 100 under construction and hundreds more planned, Byham said.

What's cooking?

A Mount Pleasant restaurant and bar that's been closed since last summer plans to welcome customers once again.

Mainland Container Co. plans to reopen by the end of April at 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., a restaurant representative said.

Under new ownership, a company called BCG Holdings LLC recently applied for a state permit to sell alcohol on site. The property has been undergoing a mild facelift. New wooden fencing was recently installed around the patio area.

The restaurant representative said more information will be announced soon.

Also, a brewing company plans to open in the former Kickin' Chicken restaurant site in downtown Charleston.

King Street Brewing Co. LLC has applied for a license to see beer, wine and liquor at 337 King St., between Calhoun and George streets.

The firm is associated with Nate Tomforde, owner of Pour Taproom at 560 King St. Tomforde did not respond for further comment on an opening time frame.

Kickin' Chicken moved out of the proposed bar location last April after 21 years on King Street. It plans to reopen in a new site by July on the upper peninsula in a reworked former automotive garage at 45 Romney St. near the Charleston Tech Center.

And in Mount Pleasant, Second State Coffee is planning to open a new shop.

The café is upfitting a space at 1410 Shucker Circle next to apparel shop Love Bella in Oyster Park. It also plans to serve beer and wine.

Second State has two other locations: at 766 S. Shelmore Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and at 70½ Beaufain St. in downtown Charleston.

In northern Mount Pleasant, another restaurant is on the way.

Emoji Poke recently leased 1,255 square feet in The Bend at Carolina Park. It plans to open in the spring of 2022 in the developing strip center at Faison Road and Park Avenue Boulevard across from Costco Wholesale, according to the commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy.

It will be located between The Front Porch Coffeehouse & Creamery and Blue Sky Endurance, which recently signed leases as well.

Relocating

A decade-old gift and furniture shop plans to relocate in Mount Pleasant.

Coralberry Cottage will build a new facility at 1135 Chuck Dawley Blvd. It currently operates at 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in Northcutt Plaza.

The current lease expires in June and, until the new building is constructed, the business plans to operate virtually when it moves out of the shopping center, according to Rutledge Carter, who co-owns the business with Melissa Hempstead and Liz Baker.

The new site, next to Clay Cottage and Art Studio, also has three small apartments that will remain and be called Indigo Studios.

Carter said they hope to be in the new location by the end of the summer, adding the project has been held up by a number of factors, including the coronavirus.

Getting fit

A Chicago-area fitness franchise is bringing its first South Carolina location to the Lowcountry.

Franchisee John Youngblood will open Spenga in a 4,000-square-foot space in the Publix-anchored Queensborough Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant by late summer, according to Jeff Yurfest with The Shopping Center Group.

Spenga, combining spin, strength training and yoga and also forming the brand name, will be located in three of the four available spaces in the recently completed building where Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened in December at 996 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.

Youngblood plans to be open by mid-August after upfitting of the space is completed. Future Spenga sites are planned for northern Mount Pleasant, James Island, Summerville and West Ashley.

Also, a new boutique fitness studio is opening on Johns Island.

Everybody Zen Yoga & Fitness tentatively plans to move in April 1 to a 2,000-square-foot space at 1715 Hollydale Court at Maybank Landing, according to the commercial real estate firms NAI Charleston and ERA Wilder Realty.