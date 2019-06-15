Two of the top 50 communities designated as the best master-planned developments are in the Charleston area.
Retire Magazine recognized Cresswind in Summerville and Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County as two of the five communities in South Carolina.
Others in South Carolina are Hampton Lake in Bluffton, Lakeside Crossing in Conway and Woodside Communities in Aiken.
Almost all 50 are in Sunbelt States, with Florida leading the list with nine communities, North Carolina showing eight developments, and Arizona coming in third with seven of the top 50.
“Moving after retirement doesn’t mean just a new home; it means a new life,” said "Where to Retire" editor Annette Fuller. “Yes, each of our 50 communities builds attractive homes, but they also nurture new friendships. Most developments offer trails, sports courts, fitness equipment, restaurants, pools and more. The settings are gorgeous, near mountains, oceans, rivers, lakes and low-humidity deserts. Climates generally are mild, allowing daily communes with nature.”
Ready to rent
A downtown Charleston student apartment development is almost ready for its close-up, after two years of construction.
The 74-unit, seven-story Hoffler Place will hold a formal grand opening at 11 a.m. July 23 at the northwest corner of King and Spring streets. The brick property, which cost about $48 million to build, includes 260 beds and 12,000 square feet of retail space within walking distance to the College of Charleston.
Virginia Beach, Va.-based Armada Hoffler Properties is the lead developer. Spandrel Development Partners is a minority investor.
Monthly rental rates at Hoffler Place start at $999 per bed in the five-bedroom units and are $1,899 for a one-bedroom apartment, according to the property’s website.
Branching out
A Charleston-based firm is building another senior-housing facility in South Carolina after recently completing another one.
Frampton Construction Co. has started site work on The Blake at Hollingsworth Park in Verdae, a master-planned community in Greenville. The 88,000-square-foot facility will include assisted living and memory care.
Developed by Cardinal Ventures, the Hollingsworth Park site will include 68 assisted living suites and 33 memory care units.
The construction firm recently completed work on The Blake at Baxter Village in Fort Mill. It includes an 88,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care building and eight independent living cottages totaling 16,000 square feet.
It also will include a movie theater, salon, dining room, card playing room, physical therapy clinic and enclosed courtyard.
Construction is expected to be complete next spring. This is Frampton’s fifth Blake assisted living project.