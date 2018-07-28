Sharon Cassidy can talk first-hand about growth on metro Charleston's outskirts. The Realtor spent a short time a decade ago at Bridlewood Farms, off Givhans Road past Highway 61 and one of the few new communities to open in small town Ridgeville.
A website describes Bridlewood Farms as "a wonderful choice for those looking for a master planned community near Summerville," consisting of 800 home sites, a pool, playground and stocked fishing pond with dock.
Cassidy, meanwhile, moved onto Daniel Island Real Estate.
"We do get buyers who come in here, they can't afford much here and (the agents direct them) to Summerville and Ridgeville to get more for the money."
Once beyond the crunch of new neighborhoods, Ridgeville today is the home of the new Volvo auto plant projecting 4,000 jobs and $1 billion investment. Population 1,780 as of 2016, the town looks to absorb another large-scale neighborhood more than 10 years after the last one. New home builder Eastwood Homes is gearing up to raise homes in the $300,000s offering large lots and third-car garages in the new Carolina Bay neighborhood (no connection with the West Ashley community of the same name).
The website description is focused on the village and its big new employer. "Carolina Bay is also convenient to downtown Ridgeville and only 11 miles to the new Volvo plant while still being in the Charleston metro area," according to Eastwood Homes online.
Ridgeville is a prime example but hardly the only place in the Lowcountry's further reaches that's seeing growth. A combination of large employers locating on the edges of metro Charleston and lower-priced homes further out — prompting the oft-heard expression "drive until you qualify" (for a loan) — has lead to residential start-ups in places that were countryside a few years ago.
"I totally agree (with) new construction, the growth is going toward Ravenel, Poplar Grove, up toward Awendaw, Darrell Creek, creeping north on (U.S. Highway) 17," Cassidy says.
Will Jenkinson, broker-in-charge at Carolina One New Homes, expects the outward migration to not only continue but pick up speed.
"For the first time since 2006, (we have) more finished lots, new communities to sell into," he says. "We can start more houses."
A dozen years ago, the Lowcountry real estate trade had its last fully upbeat season before the national housing slump and recession. Home sales and prices peaked in 2007 and started to tumble by the end of the year. While the residential slide started to turn as early as 2010, the market didn't completely rally until 2013.
Jenkinson says it takes two-and-a-half to three years for developers to acquire raw land and work out deals to design neighborhoods. "That was 2015," he says.
New home sales are increasing, with 4,300 just-built properties sold April 2017 to 2018.
"(Building) opportunities, they are everywhere," Jenkinson says, noting that Charleston Home Builders Association will sponsor a market update July 31 to further delineate the growth patterns.
It's not confined to Berkeley County, he said, although juggernauts Cane Bay and Nexton are in the county. The area's a "hotbed" he says, pointing out that Cane Bay is a leading national indicator included by researchers in the top 50 master-planned communities.
"People are all (pressing) up that way," toward Volvo and I-26," he says. In the next five years, the unofficial gateway to Charleston will move from exit 199 at Summerville to exit 189 at Ridgeville, he predicts.
"It's very competitive," says Doug Hall, of Dunes Properties. "My clients have been all over the map." Many shoppers look at Mount Pleasant, but as they start touring around, they find the cost per square foot may be less somewhere else. "It comes down to price," he says.
As an example, the median home price in greater Summerville last year was $215,990 and in Goose Creek-Moncks Corner, $213,818 — both less than half the midpoint value in Mount Pleasant and one-third the cost of downtown Charleston.
The Charleston outskirts are "definitely going through a lot of growth dynamics, with all the business going up." Larger employers such as Boeing and Volvo may have contract employees who "don't know how long they will be around," impacting their buying decisions to convenience rather than scouting out properties long term. Families relocating to the Lowcountry also may be more inclined to locate in a new neighborhood; a case in point is the share of out-of-area buyers on Daniel Island in its earlier days, he says.
Still, new homes communities and areas further from downtown tend to see lower development costs and value pricing on the finished product, drawing buyers on a budget. "When it comes down to it, a family (only) has enough money to live on. They have to go where they can go," Hall says.
Jenkinson compares greater Charleston to a pint-sized version of Atlanta, which sprawls 30 miles or more in all directions from the downtown. Note that upper Dorchester County is 30 miles from Summerville, takes in a portion of Interstate 95 and includes rural places that "used to have deer stands,"he says. Water and sewer capabilities as much as distance from a central district often open up development locations.
"You've got to manage growth, not resist," Jenkinson says. "You can't stop people from enjoying what you've enjoyed," he says.
New construction market share (2017)
1. Johns Island - 46.7 percent.
2. Goose Creek-Moncks Corner - 36.3 percent.
3. Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett area - 34.1 percent.
4. Upper Mount Pleasant - 30 percent.
5. Dorchester Road corridor - 23.4 percent.
6. Greater Summerville area - 19.5 percent.
7. Daniel Island - 18.2 percent.
8. Greater North Charleston - 17.3 percent.
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors