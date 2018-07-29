The luxury real estate market continues to thrive across the Charleston region.
Boutique firm The Cassina Group reports it closed on 45 properties selling for more than $1 million apiece during the first six months of 2018 for a record of $175.5 million. That's about $3.9 million a pop.
The agency has 36 agents who concentrate on "the delicate nuances of selling multi-million-dollar properties" throughout the Lowcountry, according to Owen Tyler, the firm's managing broker.
Several notable sales for the company include:
• 7 Sayle Road (The Crescent), West Ashley, 7,006 square feet, five bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, $5.025 million.
• 84 Lenwood Blvd. (South of Broad), Charleston, 6,942 square feet, six bedrooms, five and a half baths, $4.7 million.
• 24 South Battery St. (South of Broad), Charleston, 5,144 square feet, six bedrooms, six and a half baths, $2.127 million.
• 30 Hopetown Road (I’On), Mount Pleasant, 5,969 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, $2.035 million.
• 1060 Meader Lane (Cooper Estates), Mount Pleasant, 5,631 square feet, four bedrooms, four and a half baths, $3.325 million.
• 2205 Waterway Blvd., Isle of Palms, 3,446 square feet, five bedrooms, four baths, $2.4 million.
Show time
The South leads the nation in home showing times, according to a report from ShowingTime's monthly index for June.
The firm said the South reported the biggest increase in showings year-over-year for the fourth consecutive month, up 3.8 percent, while the Midwest saw a 1.7 percent gain.
The West, however, showed a 6.9 percent drop in showings, declining for the fifth straight month and leading to a moderate buildup in inventory in some states. The Northeast also exhibited a 2 percent dropoff.
ShowingTime combines showing data with findings from its MarketStats division to provide a set of benchmarks that track demand for active listings throughout the country.
For all regions combined, the firm's index indicated showing times nationally up 0.2 percent.
"We've now seen five consecutive months of year-over-year decreases in the West Region, and are also seeing a moderate buildup of inventory in some western markets," said Daniil Cherkasskiy, the firm's chief analytics officer. "These two factors point to a potential slowdown in demand in the West while real estate prices stay at historically elevated levels."
The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from property showings scheduled across the country on listings using ShowingTime products and services, which facilitate more than 4 million showings each month. It tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing during the month.