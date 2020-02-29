Charleston-area home showings surge 12% in January, rising for 5th straight month

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston home showings soar 12% in January

For the fifth consecutive month, home showings in the Charleston region have remained in positive territory, a reflection of lower interest rates' effect on the market as people continue to pour into the Lowcountry to fill plentiful jobs and seek a coastal quality of life.

In January, the number of people walking through doors to check out residential properties jumped into double digits for the first time in nearly two years.

Home showings increased 11.5 percent last month, reflecting a steady rise that began in September after a skid in showings the previous 13 months.

Home sales, too, soared in January, up 21 percent over the same month a year ago, though some of the increase this year resulted from last year's government shutdown for much of January.

Across the U.S. home showings jumped 20 percent, the highest ever in the history of the ShowingTime Showing Index report.

The West again topped regional growth in January, with a 34.1 percent increase compared to the same month last year. The South and Northeast reported similar gains in buyer traffic, at 21.6 percent and 20.6 percent, respectively. The Midwest’s 15.7 percent year-over-year increase rounded out the regional gains in January.

"We continue to see substantial increases in buyer traffic,” said ShowingTime Chief Analytics Officer Daniil Cherkasskiy. “While only a portion of the markets showed spikes in November-December 2019, showing traffic increased across the board for almost all markets in January.

He pointed out that January's figures nationwide were a little inflated compared to last year, when extreme weather subdued showings in some parts of the country.

“Even so, the number of appointments per listing have gone up to record levels based on activity we see in our systems, suggesting that the housing market will be quite competitive this spring," Cherkasskiy said.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Apartment giant Greystar will perform testing for contaminants at the former supermarket site at Meeting and Columbus streets on the Charleston peninsula. It could one day house student apartments on the Greystar-owned property.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

By the numbers

1: Number of supermarket chains in the Charleston area that will offer 24-hour service after Harris Teeter ends around-the-clock hours March 4 at all stores, including three in the Lowcountry.

3: Number of Krispy Kreme doughnut restaurants that franchisee Miles Herring believes Charleston could support beyond the two retail stores now serving the region.

10: Number of airlines that will be serving Charleston when Silver Airways returns in May with flights to several Florida cities. Introductory fares start at $69.

5841: The address on Rivers Avenue where the former Charlestowne Academy will be transformed into office space by 2021 and be renamed Ten Mile.

This week in real estate

+ By the square foot: How price per square foot matters, and doesn't, in the Charleston region estate market.

+ Shifting locations?: North Charleston wants a planned Spinx gas station on Rivers Avenue to switch to CARTA bus stop location.

+ Addressing sea level rise: Charleston City Council approves one of two regulations aimed at flooding and development.

The Jasper, a 12-story, mixed-use, upscale apartment building recently topped out and is set to open later this year on the lower peninsula of Charleston.

Help for homebuyers: Origin SC offers workshops throughout March at different times and places to help people achieve the dream of owning a home.

Origin SC offers workshops throughout March at different times and places to help people achieve the dream of owning a home. Generating leads: Free real estate agent seminar will offer tips to generate leads by using social media and other marketing strategies.

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.