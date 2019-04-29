The housing market is off to a rocky start for the new year throughout Charleston, and fewer people are walking through the door to look at houses.
For the eighth straight month, home showings plunged in the region.
In March, 9.6 percent fewer home visits were made than the same month last year, according to the ShowingTime Showing Index for the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service.
If there's good news in the March report, it's the first non-double-digit drop since August.
Home sales so far this year in the region are down 5.3 percent compared to the first three months of 2018.
March is traditionally the kickoff to the spring home-buying season, when sales pick up, but that hasn't been the case this year throughout Charleston or the nation.
February saw an uptick in sales of nearly 10 percent after the government shutdown bit into January sales, but March's numbers were down by an almost equal percentage, wiping out any gains so far this year.
It's important to note, too, that 2017 was a record year for home sales across Charleston and some of that spilled over into early 2018 before interest rates spiked to the highest level in seven years, a government shutdown loomed and worries of a tariff war unsettled buyer interest.
Across the U.S., buyer traffic skidded 7.2 percent from March of last year, the eighth month of declines nationally as well.
“Activity has picked up across the board, though showing traffic is still slower than this time last year,” said ShowingTime chief analytics officer Daniil Cherkasskiy.
“March was a lot more active compared to February, which could be attributed to the decrease in mortgage rates,” he said. “Specifically, we’re seeing that the lower two pricing quartiles of the market haven't slowed down year over year; rather, it's the higher-end homes that have had less traffic.”
Mortgage rates are down compared to this time last year, and the Federal Reserve's indication that it might not boost interest rates again this year could lead to more buyer interest.
April's home sales figures for the Charleston region will be released in mid-May.