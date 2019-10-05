The developing, 5,000-acre Nexton community — on the edge of Summerville, not far from Volvo's new car-making plant and surrounded by big-tract housing developments such as Carnes Crossroads and Cane Bay Plantation — is as big as peninsular Charleston and is rapidly becoming a new job and residential center for the Lowcountry. New housing developments, schools, restaurants, apartments, offices, retailers, hotels, parks and walking trails are now part of what was once a large area used to grow timber.