Charleston-area home sales tanked 22% in May amid virus; economist says recovery has begun

Charleston-area home sales plunged in May as the coronavirus lockdown continued to take its toll on the housing market, but a South Carolina economist said a budding recovery with lower jobless claims and a surge in pending contracts should stem a further slide.

Residential real estate transactions sunk nearly 22 percent last month compared to the same time a year ago, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

With fewer people willing to put their occupied homes on the market during the pandemic, a smaller supply of available homes compounded the already low inventory on the market. New listings tumbled 29 percent in May.

In the housing market for Charleston, University of South Carolina research economist Joey Von Nessen said, "Activity has been negative overall, but it is not catastrophic. ... We are seeing a bounce back now and it is building momentum."

The speed of a recovery from what is believed will be the deepest and shortest recession in recent history, Von Nessen said, will depend on two key sectors.

He pointed to data from the medical community, including the number of new COVID-19 cases and when treatment will become available, and how soon consumers return to pre-pandemic patterns of shopping and traveling.

The economist also note housing trends are tied to employment. Unemployment peaked in April during the height of what Von Nessen termed the "Great Shutdown," but he said claims have tapered off and bear watching as the summer progresses.

Some businesses, he said, inevitably will file for bankruptcy because they will be unable to return to pre-virus levels of demand and service, but a slower pace of bankruptcy filings will lead to a quicker recovery.

Von Nessen also does not foresee a flood of foreclosures unless unemployment stays high for an extended period.

The state's jobless rate in April stood at 12.1 percent. He doesn't believe the unemployment rate will return this year to pre-pandemic levels of 3.2 percent in March.

"A success story for South Carolina will be to get it in single digits ... at 8 percent or so," Von Nessen said.

He also noted Charleston was the hardest hit metro area economically because of the outbreak's effect on the leisure and hospitality industries, but stressed the region is poised to bounce back faster as the virus threat is controlled or a vaccine is developed.

The lack of available homes on the market is causing prices to increase, but he said that should reverse itself as more people feel comfortable putting their houses on the market.

May's downturn in sales in the Charleston area followed a 10 percent drop-off in April at the height of the coronavirus lockdown. But during the first three months, sales showed solid gains before the shutdown took effect.

Last month, 1,489 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $288,325, a price up 1.2 percent or about $3,000 more than in May 2019.

Through the first five months of the year, 7,100 homes sold at a median price of $289,245. For the year, sales are down 2.6 percent while the price is 5.2 percent higher.

The number of homes listed as "active" in May in the CHS Regional MLS, formerly the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service, stood at 4,614. That's down almost 30 percent from a year earlier.

For those in the homebuying market, mortgage rates continue to remain favorable, and Von Nessen doesn't foresee a rate increase in 2020.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac's most recent report on Thursday showed the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan ticked up slightly to 3.18 percent, down from 3.82 percent a year ago.

The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 2.62 percent, down from 3.28 percent a year ago.

"While the economy is slowly rebounding, all signs continue to point to a solid recovery in home sales activity heading into the summer as prospective buyers jump back into the market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Low mortgage rates are a key factor in this recovery.”

He added that homebuyer demand is up and has been broad-based across most parts of the U.S., supply has been slower to improve and the gap between supply and demand has widened further than the large gap that existed prior to the pandemic.

Home showings, too, have recovered and are now at or near pre-pandemic levels across South Carolina and the U.S., according to the ShowingTime Showing Index. In mid-April, they plummeted nearly 88 percent.

As for home prices, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will not rise as much as previously projected.

Instead of the 4.5 percent climb in housing prices projected through next April, the firm now believes prices will fall by 1.3 percent by then, the first expected decrease in nine years.

“The very low inory of homes for sale, coupled with homebuyers’ spur of record-low mortgage rates, will likely continue to support home price growth during the spring," said CoreLogic chief economist Frank Nothaft. "If unemployment remains elevated in early 2021, then we can expect home prices to soften. Our forecast has home prices down in 12 months across 41 states.”